JDM 2020 Toyota Yaris Detailed, goes on sale in February from $ 12,750

Toyota has released additional details and a large photo gallery of its all-new Yaris subcompact for the Japanese market.

The fourth-generation Yaris, for sale in the home market on February 10, 2020, is the first model to take over the Toyota GA-B platform for compact cars, resulting in a lightweight and rigid body. with a low center of gravity.

According to the Japanese automaker, the new architecture gives the Yaris agile driving characteristics, high-quality driving comfort and the latest available safety technology. The new Yaris is also more economical than before when equipped with the next-generation hybrid system based on the 1.5-liter three-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine.

Toyota cites an impressive average fuel consumption of 36 km / L (2.8 l / 100 km or 84.6 mpg US) for the Yaris Hybrid X FWD, according to WLTC test cycles. The Yaris Hybrid combines a 91 hp (89 hp) 1.5-liter three-cylinder petrol engine with a 59 kW (80 hp / 79 hp) electric engine. The ICE produces 120 Nm (88 lb-ft) at 3,800-4,800 rpm while the electric motor delivers 141 Nm (104 lb-ft) of direct torque.

The new Yaris is also the first compact Toyota car with the electric four-wheel drive system E-Four – available exclusively on the hybrid model. In addition, a conventional 4WD system is available as an option in Japan from April 2020 for the 120 hp (118 hp) 1.5-liter petrol model.

Speaking of the 1.5-liter unit, it is linked to a manual six-speed gearbox with front-wheel drive or a Direct Shift CVT with AWD and FWD. There is also a third powertrain available in Japan, a 69 hp (68 hp) naturally aspirated 1.0-liter three-cylinder coupled to a Super CVT-i and front-wheel drive.

Technologically, the 2020 Toyota Yaris offers a wide range of functions, including the Toyota Teammate Advanced Park (including Panorama View Monitor functions), the latest Toyota Safety Sense suite, Turn Tilt Seats and the latest Display Audio infotainment system. Prices in Japan range from 1,395,000 yen ($ 12,750) for the 1.0-liter basic model and 2,493,000 yen ($ 22,790) for the E-Four hybrid Z version.

