JBL's first Atmos soundbar loosens its speakers like moon modules

CES is the time for electronics brands to grow up, and when it comes to the huge number of offers, few companies go bigger than Harman, who owns everything from Harman Kardon to JBL.

JBL in particular has some impressive offers this year and we have the goods on the coolest equipment of the brand directly from the Hard Rock in Vegas for CES 2020.

JBL Live 300 TWS ($ 150)

JBL introduces two new pairs of fully wireless earbuds, both of which are priced to move. The company’s Live 300TWS earns you $ 150 (i.e., AirPods money) and offers a fair amount of features for the money.

Highlights include a solid 6-hour playback time per charge (20 hours in total with the charge cassette), ambient noise so you can hear the world around you while you moan, and the TalkThru mode, which lets you tap the side of the earphone to strengthen votes. The earbuds also offer IPX5 water resistance and a fast charge function for one hour of playback time for 10 minutes of charging.

JBL Tune 220TWS ($ 100)

Those with a smaller budget may want to view this $ 100 pair of tops, which offer an AirPods-style design and boost the bass thanks to 12.5 mm drivers. They also have a metallic finish for some style points, along with their golf-tee enclosures, and access to voice assistants via built-in controls.

A concern for these earbuds is the battery life – JBL mentions “19 hours in total” with the charging case, but we don’t know for sure how much the buds offer per charge without being mentioned (which is usually not a good sign). Yet they are affordable and we need to look closer to whether they have other attributes or sound quality to make them stand out from the crowd.

JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar ($ 900)

This 9.1-channel soundbar is an intriguing proposal on various fronts. First, the system is the first Dolby Atmos soundbar from JBL, which means that the title “9.1” is a bit of a wrong name, because four controllable drivers actually make this a 5.1.4-channel system using traditional industrial terminology – although it is still technically 9 channels with a 10-inch subwoofer for the “.1.”

But even more interesting is how the soundbar achieves its surround sound immersion, using removable wireless speakers that can be placed wherever you want in the room. The speakers run on batteries, so they cannot be permanently disconnected from the bar and offer a claimed 10 hours of playback time per charge before they need to be reconnected. We’ve seen this before from JBL’s 5.1 bar, so the Bar 9.1 is simply the latest version of this unique design concept.

JBL says this is designed for those who want an occasional dip in Dolby Atmos, but don’t want to lay wires, including those that are connected to a wall, in front of their satellite speakers. We’re still not sure if people want to disconnect and reconnect the speakers after their 10-hour battery life requires charging, but it’s still a pretty cool design.

A quick demo of the bar impressed, with solid Atmos immersion that was spotless and remarkably clear from the detachable speakers, and thunderous bass from that 10-inch sub.

Other functions for the bar are 4K throughput with Dolby Vision support for connecting a streaming device or Blu-ray player directly, as well as support for both AirPlay 2 and Chromecast for streaming high-resolution audio to the system.

JBL Club One headphones

In addition, the company has a brand new range of headphones “inspired by traveling musicians”, with the flagship Club One ($ 350) at the forefront. Using graphene for light, powerful drivers, the Club One is certified with high resolution.

They also offer a host of other impressive features to take on noise suppressors, such as the popular WH-1000XM3 from Sony, including active noise reduction that JBL says it uses a system that monitors your environment 50,000 times per second, and up to 23 hours of active battery life. cancel noise and Bluetooth enabled.

We will be viewing all the latest equipment from Harman from JBL and its other brands during the show, so keep an eye on us for updates and our first impressions when CES 2020 starts.

