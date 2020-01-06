JBL unveils its AirPod TUNE 220TWS competitors at CES 2020

Loading...

As expected, CES 2020 is delivering a new batch of AirPod competitors. Today’s announcement comes from JBL, which is rolling out a colorful alternative to popular Apple headphones. Aside from a rainbow of choice of enclosures, JBL undermines the alternative with an aggressive price of $ 100. This is next to an upgraded version for $ 150, both of which are detailed below.

JBL’s new TUNE 220TWS offers a colorful AirPod alternative

JBL has long hoped for a place in the category of truly competitive wireless headphones. And one $ 100, its new TUNE 220TWS buttons are certainly remarkable from the price point of view. The exterior looks familiar, with the exception of the colorful housing, and the specifications inside are largely comparable to those of other competitors in this category.

JBL offers up to three hours of battery life on a single charge, or up to 16 hours when used in combination with the included battery box. One potential drawback is the lack of high-end features, such as a built-in virtual assistant, as found on more expensive JBL headphones.

Additional details on a release date are expected in the near future.

JBL 300TWS goes to the top of the range

While the colorful earphones detailed above satisfy the budget-conscious consumer, the new 300TWS wireless headphones from JBL offer a handful of missing features. This includes IPX5 water resistance and access to virtual assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Another notable feature is JBL’s TalkThru mode, which automatically reduces the volume during conversations to make it easier for you to hear your friends. AmbientAware is another feature that JBL pushes, allowing the headphones to hear various background noises when activated. This is particularly useful during outdoor activities like cycling, for example.

JBL to Sell 300TWS Wireless Headphones for $ 150 In the coming months.

Access our CES 2020 guide for more details on all the biggest outings today and more on Las Vegas.

Source: Engadget

