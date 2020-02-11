JB Hi-Fi defies the slowdown in the retail sector and achieves record earnings in the first half of the year

Electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi emerged stronger from the retail killing season and posted record earnings of $ 170.6 million in the first half of the year.

Shock absorber sales come after the Australian economy has registered one of its worst years in recent history.

As the heavily indebted Australians reduced their discretionary expenditure due to stagnating wages, annual GDP growth fell to only 1.4 percent in the middle of last year.

And the downturn has knocked retail out for six.

In recent months, Harris Scarfe, McWilliam, Bardot, EB Games, Jeanswest and Bose have closed Australian businesses.

And just last week, Colette from Colette Hayman announced that she, too, had gone into the administration voluntarily.

Industry concerns underscore how impressive JB Hi-Fi Group’s recent performance has been.

Despite difficult retail conditions, net legal after-tax profit for JB Hi-Fi increased 6.6 percent year over year to December 31, 2019, to a record $ 170.6 million.

Total revenue increased 3.9 percent to $ 4.0 billion. Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT): 8 percent to $ 255.6 million.

Note: NPAT = net profit after tax | HY20 is for six months ending December 31, 2019.

The markets had predicted that net legal after-tax profit would be $ 166.5 million and EBIT would grow by a modest 3.9 percent.

Richard Murray, CEO of JB Hi-Fi, attributed the company’s success to society’s growing dependence on technology.

“People continue to focus on their personal ecosystem – and their cell phones, connected technology and computers are a critical part of it,” Murray told The New Daily, describing the half-year as the “cellphone half” of the company.

“And when it comes to starting school – if one of my kids doesn’t have a laptop, they can’t access their homework. There’s more and more technology in people’s homes, and that’s a good result for us.”

JB Hi-Fi has benefited from positioning itself as an Australian in technology, Murray said.

Concentrating on streamlining back-end processes had reduced business costs while making the same number of employees available for customer support.

“We want to make sure there is so much work going on in the workshop, not reworking or receiving goods.” Whatever we can do to increase productivity in our company and in the supply chain means that we can continue to focus on serving our customers, ”he said.

“From the ability to get inventory faster to matching invoices and delivery notes – nothing is particularly sexy, but they are the pain points on the back of our stores.” And if we make millions of deliveries a year, it’s really worth it. “

According to Murray, cell phones, computers, and audio and video devices were the main growth drivers. Online sales also increased massively by 18.3 percent to $ 170.8 million, or 6.3 percent of total sales.

The household appliances and white goods division, The Good Guys, also exceeded market expectations and saw total sales increase by 1.5 percent and EBIT by 14.7 percent.

“You are really outstanding”

Murray said the company expects continued growth in the next six months, but warned investors not to expect the same rate of growth.

When asked whether the corona virus would affect future trade, Murray said it was too early to say whether customer spending would decrease, but admitted that the virus could affect China’s supply of electrical components.

Brian Walker, CEO of Retail Doctor, attributed the success of JB Hi-Fi to targeted marketing and the ability to adapt to new trends – an example of this is the acceptance of consumer electronics.

“The result is just a result of long, very, very good retail stores. You are really outstanding, ”said Walker.

“And the most important thing about JB Hi-Fi is this change and adjustment. They are constantly changing their categories, their mix (and their prices).

“And the stores themselves have a really good element for bargains and surprises.”