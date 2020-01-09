Jazzahead! 2020 announces its showcase bands, including eight from Canada

Loading...

Jazzahead !, the high-profile international trade fair that is held every year in Bremen, Germany, has announced its 2020 show bands, including eight Canadian groups that will perform on the opening night of the event.

This year, Jazzahead, which offers an extremely eclectic view of what contemporary jazz is, also sought gender parity in its bookings. Of the 40 bands that will show, 21 are led by women. “This shows with absolute clarity that jazz music is no longer dominated exclusively by men,” said Ulrich Beckerhoff, one of the two artistic directors of jazzahead!, In a press release.

Here is the wealth of eclectic bands that were selected from hundreds of entries that were shown on jazzahead! The accompanying descriptions are provided by jazzahead! and the bands are grouped by their respective series. The list starts with the Canadian groups performing on April 23, as Canada is the partner country of the event this year.

Canadian night

Audrey Ochoa

Audrey Ochoa (tb), Sandro Dominelli (dr), Mike Lent (b-g)

Trombonist Audrey Ochoa is a rising star in the Canadian jazz scene. (…) mentor and trombone master Hugh Fraser describes her as “an inspired emerging artist who embodies the talent, inspiration and focus to make an important contribution at the highest level.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O76EoN9QEvQ (/ embed)

Carrier, Lambert, Edwards

François Carrier (as), Michel Lambert (dr), John Edwards (ac-bg)

“In short, this is world-class free jazz. You probably owe it to yourself to take a good look at it. It is a real kicker! “(Gapplegatemus)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ygx51Gwz3nY

François Bourassa Quartet

François Bourassa (p), André Leroux (sax, fl, cl), Guy Boisvert (db), Guillaume Pilote (dr)

“A real, choc ‘surprises you as you didn’t expect … the feeling of surprise does not fade with repeated listening … when the music has so many qualities. Crazy energy, dense and nutritious writing, high-level soloists.” (Jazzmag)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FAt5bWu1r4U (/ embed)

Itamar Erez quartet

Itamar Erez (p, g), Francois Houle (cl), James Meger (db), Kevin Romain (dr)

The music of Itamar has a depth and sensitivity that deeply affects the listeners. It combines the delicacy of music from the Middle East, the freedom in jazz and the passion of flamenco, creating a unique sound.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJD2MAR9Kpg (/ embed)

Larnell Lewis

Larnell Lewis (dr), Elmer Ferrer (g), Andrew Stewart (b-g), Rob Christian (ww), William Sperandei (tpt), Jeremy Ledbetter (p)

Larnell Lewis is a Grammy Award winning musician, composer, producer and educator. Larnell, born in Toronto, quickly established himself as one of the most diverse and in-demand drummers currently in the music scene. (…) Larnell’s talents can be seen worldwide through its various social media

platforms, which have more than 100,000 followers in total.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=waHYAMADJec (/ embed)

Marianne Trudel + John Hollenbeck: The Java Espiritu

Marianne Trudel (p), John Hollenbeck (dr)

“Marianne Trudel, an extraordinary pianist and composer, is one of the most respected jazz musicians in Canada. She has found her way in our jazz scene to become an authentic and indispensable part of it … ”(CBC Radio)

Silvervest

Kim Zombik (voc), Nicolas Caloia (db)

Silvervest plays in the field of storytelling, pop, soundscapes, jazz and jangling and offers fresh, intuitive and unique music. (The duo places) primary interest in creation that has structure and yet allows them to follow their ears in wider spaces.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olbeX6T0vfs (/ embed)

Steph Richards

Stephanie Richards (tpt), Andrew Munsey (dr), Cathlene Pineda (p), Sam Minaie (db)

Her second release Take The Neon Lights also received high praise from critics, Downbeat called Steph “a virtuoso of non-linear trumpet play” and NextBop called the record “fascinating … fans of avant-garde jazz should definitely listen to it.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-QhZVAjeK2c (/ embed)

German Jazz Expo

“Virtual leak” from Heidi Bayer

Heidi Bayer (tpt, flgn), Johannes Ludwig (as), Leif Berger (dr), Calvin Lennig (db)

(…) The quartet has no harmony instrument. That is why harmony in the classical sense may not exist in the music of Virtual Leak, but it still feels present. Sometimes it is dynamic, sometimes subtle. Stunning and contrasting passages with surprising twists make Virtual Leak an exciting one

listening experience.

Hendrika Entzian +

Andreas Haderer (tpt), Felix Meyer (tpt), Bastian Stein (tpt), Heidi Bayer (tpt), Klaus Heidenreich (tb), Shannon Barnett (tb), Janning Trumann (tb), Jan Schreiner (tb), Matthew Halpin (sax), Sebastian Gille (ts), Julian Bossert (sax), Theresia Philipp (sax), Heiko Bidmon (sax), Simon Seidl (p), Sandra

Hempel (g), Matthias Nowak (db), Fabian Arends (dr), Hendrika Entzian (cond)

(…) She has now composed her own 17-member orchestra of Cologne musicians, with She transferring the dynamically differentiated Modern Jazz from her quartet to a big cast: as a linear network of voices, which as by chance in clusters of sounds to condense.

Johanna summer

Johanna Summer (p)

Johanna Summer, German jazz pianist and composer who lives in Dresden and Berlin, started her piano career at the age of seven. She took lessons in classical music and was awarded several times at the German federal competition “Jugend musiziert”. (…) Johanna’s work focuses on the meeting of

the fidelity of classical music and the spontaneity of jazz.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvxCuk1bWmc (/ embed)

Nau Trio

Henrique Gomide (p), Jean Cammas (b-g), Antoine Duijkers (dr, perc)

“Nau Trio is definitely a jazz trio and not just a world music band. The rhythmic variety meets western jazz harmonies. This creates a rhythm-driven jazz with great melodic ideas. “(Nrwjazz.net)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wN52dreRc7k (/ embed)

NIAQUE

Stefan Karl Schmid (sax), Philipp Brämswig (g), David Helm (db), Fabian Arends (dr)

The clear, vocal themes of her compositions are countered by rhythmically always surprising movements and naturally flow into extensive improvisations. “Everything about this music seems to be well dosed, agile and balanced. And yet never lifeless, but lovingly worked out, archived, sanded and colored. “(Jazzthetik)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIpU26wFqAc (/ embed)

The real Harry Nulz

Nils Fischer (bcl), Siegmar Brecher (bcl), David Koch (g), Julian Adam Pajzs (g), Samuel Huwyler (bg),

Dominik Mahnig (dr), Valentin Schuster (dr)

“The real Harry Nulz” combines “Edi Nulz” and “The Great Harry Hillman”. Both bands have been very active working bands for many years. (…) The tension of the line-up is the result of a doubling effect: two bass clarinets, two guitars, two drum sets and an electric bass as the basis for smart arrangements, unison stereo effects and improvisation outbursts.

Tilo Weber Quartet “Four Fauns”

Tilo Weber (dr); Richard Koch (tpt), Claudio Puntin (cl), James Banner (db)

Jazz standards are played backwards and preludes for fugue-like ballads are improvised. The quartet (…) therefore presents contemporary jazz that is not avant-garde for the price of emotional chill and without clichés.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X1KFMmbJB0Q (/ embed)

Tobias Meinhart – BERLIN PEOPLE

Tobias Meinhart (ts, EWI), Ludwig Hornung (p), Tom Berkmann (db), Mathias Ruppnig (dr)

“Germany’s greatest talent on the saxophone.” (JazzThing) – “Bursting and full of nuances.” (Jazzthetik)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWqDwB3jVQw (/ embed)

Sea night



Badi Assad (BR)

Badi Assad (g, voc)

“She expertly combines Musica Popular Brasileira with jazz, electronics and pop. The result is exciting, original and up-to-date. A direct hit. “(Nürnberger Nachrichten)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8ufzzQaV70 (/ embed)

Connie Han Trio (USA)

Connie Han (p), Ivan Taylor (db), Bill Wysaske (dr)

Jazziz Magazine claims: “Han has rightly been called a rising star – she is an intriguing artist with control of her instrument and an agile bandleader. Given the maturity and brilliance she demonstrates at CRIME ZONE,” rising “can be taken from that name. “

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-ZatS_Kly8 (/ embed)

ESCALANDRUM (AR)

Daniel Piazzolla (dr, direc), Nicolas Guerschberg (p), Mariano Sivori (db), Damian Fogiel (ts), Gustavo Musso (ss, as), Martin Pantyrer (bcl)

Daniel “Pipi” Piazzolla started ESCALANDRUM (Jazz – ARG) in 1999. The name of the group is a portmanteau of “Escalandrún” (a kind of shark that “Pipi” fishes with his father Daniel – hobby started by his grandfather Astor Piazzolla) and “drum.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SfC6UaeEKOU (/ embed)

Etuk Ubong (NG)

Etuk Ubong (tpt), tba

Inspired by the jazz greats, afrobeat, highlife and ecombi, he adds that the sounds of the elements water, wind and fire inspire him, which is why he calls his music “Earth Music”. His compositions reflect his heritage and philosophy of goodwill, peace and love for humanity. “A fresh one

new voice in the international jazz scene ”(London Jazz News)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqs6Ry2kEB8 (/ embed)

Faraj Suleiman Trio (PS)

Faraj Suleiman (p), Emmanuel Forster (b), Baptiste de Chabaneix (dr)

Faraj Suleiman is a Palestinian composer and pianist. His music is strongly influenced by Arabic / Eastern melodies and rhythms. He often incorporates those scales and modalities in his compositions. In addition to being inspired by his Arabic culture, he is also influenced by jazz traditions.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8XmkI7bUB00 (/ embed)

Melissa Aldana (US / CL)

Melissa Aldana (ts), Pablo Menares (db), Kush Abadey (dr), Sam Harris (p)

In 2013, at the age of 24, (Aldana) was the first female musician and the first South American musician to win the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Saxophone Competition, in which her father was a semi-finalist in 1991. (…) Reporting on her victory, the Washington Post described Aldana as “a new sense of possibility and direction in jazz”.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CEZopmB_ht0 (/ embed)

Ron Minis Trio (IL)

Ron Minis (p), Daniel Harlev (b), Yogev Gabay (dr)

(On YouTube) he showed how a piano can be used as a guitar and become a new playground for musical adventures, combining state of the art technology and sound effects. (…) Ron is now delivering this wild spectacle on the live stage for the first time.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eeh7h05yCI0 (/ embed)

SooJin Suh Chordless Quartet (KR)

Daniel Ko (as), Sunjae Lee (ts), Younghoo Kim (db), Soojin Suh (dr)

Chordless quartet is (SooJin Suhs) 2nd group as leader. The entire theme of this project is about freedom and space. For this purpose she sets a band without harmonic instruments such as piano and guitar, so that she can explore harmony, space and range more freely.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JI8kQ7WvNa0 (/ embed)

European Jazz Meeting

Camilla George (GB)

Camilla George (sax), Daniel Casimir (db), Sarah Tandy (p), Rod Youngs (dr)

(Camilla’s) music is a hypnotic mix of Afrofuturism, hip hop and jazz. Camilla’s music is politically oriented and strongly linked to African history and in particular to slavery.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYug_pumN3o (/ embed)

Guy Salamon Group (NL)

Guy Salamon (dr), Alistair Payne (tpt), Ian Cleaver (tpt), José Soares (as), Lucas Martínez (ts), Teis Semey (g), Youngwoo Lee (p), Brodie Jarvie (db)

The award-winning Guy Salamon Group is one of the most striking emerging bands in the new Dutch jazz scene. (…) Since their first appearances in early 2018, the (band) has made a strong impression on both the national and the international scene, and quickly became an integral part of the big

jazz events.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kEVbCI9evqs (/ embed)

Julia Biel (GB)

Julia Biel (p, voc)

“The best British vocalist who comes up in a while”. (The Independent) “Her awe-inspiring voice and melancholic sensuality fascinated the audience from the very first note and did not let go of the full hour and a half of an impressively enchanting performance.” (Süddeutsche Zeitung)

KAMA Kollektiv (NL)

Kirsi-Marja Harju (tpt, voc, mbira), Jetse de Jong (p), Jonathan Nagel (db), Yoad Korach (dr)

(Kirsi-Marja “Kiki” Harju) tells stories – some in Finnish, some in English – about love and transformation, forests and animals, small everyday pleasures and a mystical, romantic view of nature. The music is an enchanting mix of jazz, Scandinavian folk and indie pop.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dGmlxvRZHW0 (/ embed)

Kasia Pietrzko Trio (PL)

Kasia Pietrzko (p), Andrzej Święs (db), Piotr Budniak (dr)

The artist has been nominated for a Fryderyk Award in 2018, in the Debut of the Year category, and is ranked as the second New Hope in the monthly Jazz Forum. (…) According to leading Polish jazz musicians, she is characterized by the instinct of her improvisator, harmonic imagination and

tonal creativity.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwvZKhquVp0 (/ embed)

Kristina Barta Event Horizon

Kristina Barta (p), Jan Feco (db), Marek Urbanek (dr), Nela Dusova (sax), Krystof Tomecek (g)

(The) Project Event Horizon is an original trio enriched with guitar and saxophone. This band plays original contemporary creative jazz, reflecting on Kristina’s earlier classical music studies with an emphasis on melodies, modern rhythms and electronic elements.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9X-ij9vZxH0 (/ embed)

LRK Trio (RU)

Evgeny Lebedev (p), Anton Revnyuk (b), Ignat Kravtsov (dr)

LRK Trio are very modern in their sound – the way they play and sound is unmistakably 21st century; but they never let their listeners forget that they come from a distinctive, globally influential musical culture of their homeland, included in the global music scene and yet clearly original and recognizable.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBvTvIDMfRc (/ embed)

Luzia von Wyl Ensemble (CH)

Luzia von Wyl (p), Amin Mokdad (fl), Nicola Katz (cl), Marcel Lüscher (bcl), Maurus Conte (bsn), Vincent Millioud (vl), Jonas Iten (clo), André Pousza (db), Cédric Gyger (mba), Lionel Friedli (dr)

“As a composer, the Swiss woman has her own handwriting – so convincing, moving and delightful that comparisons are unnecessary.” (Jazzthethik)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-m7d2SgRBU (/ embed)

Macha Gharibian (FR)

Macha Gharibian (p, voc), Chris Jennings (db), Dré Pallemaerts (dr)

Macha Gharibian is classically trained on the piano from a young age, singer, songwriter, performer and a daring composer for theater and cinema, and has achieved a natural mix of all influences that jazz, Armenian folk songs and other non-Western music mixes traditions in which she has forged

its own style that is urban, crossover and modern.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-nkh9sWRE1I (/ embed)

Nefertiti Quartet (FR)

Delphine Deau (p). Camille Maussion (saxs), Pedro Ferreira (db), Pierre Demange (dr)

With a common instrumental form, the quartet manages to find its originality through its compositions that combine polyrhythm and groove. All written by the pianist Delphine Deau, the songs are mainly influenced by North American Jazz, with a large space for improvisation and interaction between the

musicians.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UH_bO6v30_E (/ embed)

Red Kite (DK / GB)

Fulvio Sigurta (tpt), Ross Hughes (bcl, sax), Hannes Riepler, (g), Esben Tjalve (p, key), Jasper Høiby (db), Tim Giles (dr)

From cinematic meditative soundscapes to groovy noir melodies, the structure of the music ensures that the improvised parts interact and co-exist with the written (…). The music cannot really be defined by genre. “Pleasantly melodic but also deeply rhythmic, easily digestible but subtly challenging and just

full of good ideas associated with exemplary play. (The Jazz Mann)

Rembrandt Frerichs Trio (NL)

Rembrandt Frerichs (p), Tony Overwater (ac-bg), Vinsent Planjer (dr)

Rembrandt Frerichs Trio is internationally known for its controversial collaborations that have given jazz a new direction. The album with Kayhan Kalhor is “groundbreaking” by the press. “One of the highlights of the North Sea Jazz Festival” (Jazzism).

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_FSk_6c770 (/ embed)

Sun-Mi Hong Quintet (NL)

Nicolo Ricci (ts), Alistair Payne (tpt), Young-Woo Lee (p), Alessandro Fongaro (db), Sun-Mi Hong (dr)

With a strong interest in Korean traditional music, she is influenced by the percussions of her country. In addition, her compositional style is influenced by impressionist classical music. In short, SunMi offers a completely original and highly relevant artistic output.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGs6_aeqfRo (/ embed)

Synesthetic 4 (AT)

Vincent Pongrácz (cl), Peter Rom (g), Manuel Mayr (b), Andreas Lettner (dr)

An important part of their music are complex but catchy rhythms that come from hip hop, contemporary groove and electronic music (…) “Dada-Rap” and abstract folkloristic melodies that are sometimes inspired by harmonies of Olivier Messia and are meant to Humorous or even

bizarre impression on the listener. “Less known but more groundbreaking … pushed the line between Rap and Scat” (Jazzjournal)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYSF3BpiWkg (/ embed)

Théo Ceccaldi Trio (FR)

Theo Ceccaldi (vln), Valentin Ceccaldi (cl), Guillaume Aknine (g)

The trio works with original compositions “under the influence” and revived great classics associated with the great gipsy guitarist. With its unorthodox orchestration (amplified guitar, cello …) the ensemble shifted to a new form of “room jazz” (…) while all the expected characteristics of

gypsy jazz (rhythmic energy, melodic greatness) that strengthens his virtue and modernises his codes.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-i0c0b_3YWw (/ embed)



Torun Eriksen (NO)

Torun Eriksen (voc, p), Kjetil Dalland (el-b), Eivind Fossnes Dahl (sound)

Since (her debut) Torun (…) has left her mark as a unique voice, with an ever-growing audience on Norwegian and international music stages. In the fall of 2018, Torun released her sixth solo album (which) received rave reviews in the Norwegian and German press, with critics describing it (…) “A Musical

gem “(Jazz Stage).

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dG8cE2A3GdA (/ embed)