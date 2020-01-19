Saxophonist, composer and arranger Jimmy Heath.

Jimmy Heath, a prolific saxophonist, composer and band leader who played alongside some of the greatest names in jazz, including Miles Davis and John Coltrane, passed away.

Heath died on Sunday morning in Loganville, Georgia, for natural reasons, his grandson told NPR. He was 93 years old. His family was by his side, including his 60-year-old wife Mona Heath, his children Mtume and Rozie, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his brother, the drummer Albert “Tootie” Heath.

In a career spanning seven decades, Heath brought the bebop he loved into big bands – and into the 21st century.

Heath is best known as a saxophonist, but wrote and arranged music all his life. In 2013, when he was 87, he told NPR that it was important to be a full musician. “Not just to get up and improvise,” he said. “You know, you have to compose. I want to be a person who can compose and leave something for posterity.”

Heath left hundreds of compositions performed by his own bands and others.

Phil Schaap is curator of jazz at Lincoln Center. He says one of Jimmy Heath’s most important contributions was to bring the 1940s bebop revolution closer to future generations.

“Moses is dead. The pills are still here,” explains Schaap. “Well, Jimmy Heath read the commandments of jazz and got the pills from the great prophets. And he used them for great use, and he even gave them back to the prophets. You know, Miles Davis used his things. Charlie Parker has his Stuff used. And John Coltrane was raised by Jimmy Heath. “

James Edward Heath was born in Philadelphia on October 25, 1926. His sister Elizabeth played the piano; his older brother Percy played the violin and bass; and his younger brother Tootie played drums.

“My father played the clarinet,” Jimmy Heath recalled. “He was an auto mechanic, but he played clarinet at the weekend. He got it from the pawnshop and played in a brass band in Philadelphia. But my mother used to sing in a church choir. But it was us.” We had the opportunity to have all of these great shots in our house. We heard all the bands. The big bands were prominent at that time. ‘

Jimmy Heath developed a great sound on his saxophone. But he was a small man – 5’3 “. His colleagues at the bandstand called him” Shorty “and” Little Bird “most of his life (a reference to saxophonist Charlie Parker, who was nicknamed” Bird “).

“My father told me about it. He was a little guy,” said Heath. “He says, ‘Jimmy, you just have to work harder as a little person. Because the big boys get all the girls and all the gigs. They get everything. But if you practice your profession and music like I do every day, just like before you came in here, I practiced. And you can overcome such things. ‘”

Jimmy Heath had to overcome more than myths. He defeated a very real heroin habit and played and recorded for more than half a century. He taught at Queens College in New York for 20 years. Heath said the reason he could do it was simple.

“I’ll do that until I go. That’s all I love. It’s a question of love. If you love what you do and you can make a living, which is better?”

And Jimmy Heath was one of the best.