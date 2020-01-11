Jazz jingle for the eighth win in a row

Loading...

They temporarily moved up to third place in the overall standings before the Los Angeles Clippers came back to first place after their narrow 109-100 victory over Golden State.

On a big night in the NBA that had 10 games, none was bigger than LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers, who played Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks.

However, competition between two of the game’s biggest names was slow and the Lakers won 129-114, despite having to do without injured star Anthony Davis. The game also ended with Maverick coach Rick Carlisle being kicked out of the game after a second technical mistake and a frustrated Doncic tearing his shirt in the first half.

James dominated with 35 points and 16 rebounds, while Doncic scored 25 points and 10 boards, but only shot 8-19 from the field.

Brooklyn lost seven games and angered contenders Miami 117-113 thanks to Spencer Dinwiddie. The Nets Guard scored 26 points, but added 14 assists.

It was a series night in the league in which Memphis won four times after the penalty shootout against San Antonio between 134 and 121. The grizzlies received 24 points from Jaren Jackson Jr. and 22 from Ja Morant.

The New York Knicks collapsed to a fifth consecutive loss, this time falling to New Orleans with 123-111 points, led by Brandon Ingram with 28 points.

In Phoenix, Devin Booker scored 24 points at the last minute, including double packs, to lead the Suns to a 98-94 thriller over Orlando.

An understaffed Indiana got a seasonal high of 27 points from Myles Turner to resist Chicago by 11 points, while Milwaukee defeated Sacramento by 127-106. Atlanta remains the league’s worst team, losing for the 14th time in 16 games with a 1:11 loss to Washington.