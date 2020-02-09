Jazz hoping to find a perfect balance of tranquility, refocusing during the All-Star break

HOUSTON – In addition to a time to celebrate the most elite talent in the NBA, the All-Star break is also viewed by league coaches and players as an opportunity to relax and recuperate for the home part of the regular season.

With the All-Star break on the horizon, a stretch that lasts from February 13 to February 20 for the Utah Jazz, Quin Snyder hopes that his team can find the perfect balance between tranquility and reorientation.

“Both a physical and mental emotional break can have the effect of rejuvenation,” Snyder said on Sunday. “Because we are a team that is evolving … you hope that part of the continuity and rhythm that you develop will not be disrupted either.”

Of course, not all Jazz players will be able to take the week off this year as a mid-season holiday that NBA players are enjoying. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell will make their All-Star debut this year and will be in Chicago for all the NBA All-Star 2020 fuss that culminates in the headliner event on February 16.

“I think they will get the chance to decompress a little after the game ends, but above all we are just excited that they can enjoy the time,” said Snyder.

Although he added that it was a little worry in the back of his mind.

For a peak behind the curtain, the reason that the two best players of the Jazz take part in the All-Star Game gives Snyder a little break because the player needs much more than just the time they spend on the field during the game.

All-Star break is a full-fledged circus-like event in which players perform multiple times, there are media requirements, the other All-Star events, approval meetings and possibly much more.

And on top of that. There are celebrities and other athletes in the city. It is a three-day party with many late nights. It can be an exciting and often tiring way to spend what is normally a relaxed week free from basketball.

“The fact that it’s new to them,” Snyder said with some hesitation. “They know it and are aware of it and we will know that we are trying to achieve everything we can.”

Before the Jazz can fully focus on the All-Star vacation, they still have two games to arrange after Sunday night’s game against the Houston Rockets. They are in Dallas for the second game of a back-to-back against the Mavericks on Monday and then return home to brave the Miami Heat on Wednesday.