Jazz beat writer Sarah Todd answers questions from readers

PORTLAND, Ore – You have questions and I have answers. The edition of the Utah Jazz postbag comes to you this week after four consecutive Jazz losses, which (in case you were wondering) is not good.

Later this week we will elaborate on the issues facing Jazz, but let’s answer the questions for now.

Do you think it would be normal to get Conley back into the basic setup?

I absolutely do that.

Contrary to what many people shout on Twitter, Mike Conley is a very good player and I think he will sort things out with the Jazz.

Although the result of the game was not what the Jazz wanted, Conley started the Trail Blazers on Saturday – his first start since being sidelined in December – and ended the night with 22 points, four rebounds and four assists. That doesn’t mean he drops 20 plus points every night, but it was a good sign to see him move the ball well and to be able to shoot the shots with confidence.

I think it’s important to remember that most of his time, Conley spent 12 years in a system under just two different coaching regimes, making him the conductor of offensive sets. Conley’s role was clearly defined throughout his career and he was comfortable, probably never thinking he would leave Memphis, and now he has to adjust again.

Also, even when Conley struggled to find his shot with the Jazz, he offered so much visibility and movement that I think many of his opponents were a little off-base.

Time and repetitions will be fine.

Trade deadline in a week or so, and 3 losses to good team, do you think it forces the organization to do another important trade to help the team?

Like I said, it’s now four losses and I think the Jazz, like any competent NBA team, has been working on finding a solution to the problem.

In the coming days, I will compile a number of ideas and options for trading periods for all of you, but in general this is my opinion. The Jazz must have a power-forward that can play and defend a small ball in a set-up with five outs. This hypothetical person does not even have to be that great and they only have to play situational short minutes for the Jazz.

There are of course people who work smarter than me behind the scenes with the Jazz, who are well aware of the needs and shortcomings of the team. It would surprise me if they remained silent until the end of the term.

I don’t think the Jazz Davis will trade, but is there a chance that he wants to try to negotiate a buyout? I am curious what the Jazz would do with an open schedule (cough, cough, * Jarrell Brantley *)

I actually think that Jazz is more inclined to trade Ed Davis than to extend his contract or to buy it completely for it.

Despite the advantage that Jarrell Brantley has, that is not something I would trust this season. The Jazz needs a man who can play against good teams for minutes and can stand up in a playoff series.

I know the only way to gain experience is to get it, but Brantley is not a project that you start in February in the hope that it will be worth it in April, May or June.

What is it like to travel and hang out with all SLC media?

It may be strange for some people to know how close the reporters traveling together are. Yes, we are competitors, but living on an NBA beat can be incredibly insulating and the people who are your competitors often become some of your best friends.

We travel together, work together, eat together and see more of each other than some people in our home lives.

In both earlier NBA stops before I came to Utah, I was incredibly happy with my NBA family and there have been competitors who have become lifelong friends.

As for the Jazz reporters and media, they all blew me away. They welcomed me and invited me as soon as I appeared on the scene and they were the ones who made my transition so easy.

We all joke about each other so often and often in the form of a fight that they probably don’t realize how much they have really made this a great experience for me.

I’ve only been on the beat for about seven weeks and have spent much of my time on the road, but it means that the Jazz reporters have spent a lot of time together and that’s why I’m happy because it feels like I’ve been keeping them longer than a few weeks and it gives me an even better feeling about my decision to come here.

