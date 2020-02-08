Jayman celebrates 40 years by donating to charities in Alberta

In addition to celebrating his 40th birthday in 2020 by including a smart home package as standard in every home it builds, Jayman Built supports four charitable organizations in Alberta.

The company was started as Jayman Homes by Al and Jay Westman at a time when Alberta’s economy was very similar to today.

Over the course of 40 years, the company has gone through various iterations, opened subsidiaries and in 2003 led the Build Green program in Alberta.

And over the course of 40 years, Jayman has built and sold 29,700 homes in Alberta.

For every house it builds and sells this year, Jayman Built donates $ 1,000 to share between Alberta charities, including MS Society Research, Hotchkiss Brain Institute, HomeSpace Society, and Homeward Trust Edmonton.

In addition, every Jayman home buyer in 2020 receives an invitation to Jayman’s 40th Anniversary Gratitude Gala on December 5, 2020 in Calgary. Thousands of homebuyers are encouraged to donate to their favorite registered charity in Alberta at the Gala and the Westman Charitable Foundation will match their donations to $ 1 million in total donations.

“The mandate of the Westman Charitable Foundation is to look for ways to make a lasting difference in our community and help shape the future. Ultimately, we just want to do the right thing,” said Diana Joseph, President of the Westman. Charitable Foundation. “Because this is a milestone year for Jayman, it is especially important for us to support charities that will not only improve the lives of Albertans, but also support causes that directly affect our Jayman family “

Jayman has a significant track record when it comes to giving back to the communities in which it is built, says Jay Westman.

“With our milestone anniversary, it’s important to remember where we started and how we got here by giving back to the communities where we live and work,” said Westman, president and CEO of Jayman Built. “We want to raise a formidable amount to support charities based in Alberta and are convinced that we will achieve our goal.”

Go to www.jayman.com for more information about Jayman Built Homes and the communities it supports