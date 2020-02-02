Jaylen Brown grows up as Celtics 76ers crush

When he didn’t make the All-Star Game, Jaylen Brown decided that he would use the break to rest for what he hoped for a long course of the late season. “There is no reason to cry for spilled milk,” he said. Saturday night after scoring 32 points in a 116-95 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. “Playoffs is in my mind. That is the stage you want to stand on. I think some people have it backwards. Brown added nine rebounds and Jayson Tatum – who was chosen as a reserve in the All-Star Game in Chicago on February 16 – scored nine of his 25 points in a 99-second span that gave Boston the lead forever. Playing without injured points guard Kemba Walker, the Celtics won for the sixth time in seven games and avoided a seasonal swing through the 76ers. “I didn’t play as well against Philly as I would have liked the first three times,” said Brown, who scored a total of 20 points this season in the three previous games against the 76ers. “So tonight I wanted to make sure I left my mark on the game.” In his fourth NBA season, Brown has an average of 20.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists – all career highlights. But he was omitted from the East All-Stars list when the reserves were announced on Thursday. Walker was chosen as a starter and Tatum is off the bench. “It’s more important to play as an All-Star than to be called one,” said Celtics coach Brad Stevens. “And nobody better illustrates that.” Ben Simmons scored 23 and former Celtic Al Horford had nine points and nine rebounds for the Sixers, who lost for the third time in five games. Joel Embiid scored 11, made only 1 of 11 shots and missed all four 3-pointers he tried. “He won’t have that kind of night often,” Stevens said. “He is an unreal player, and of course we have the greatest respect for him. … Probably more “one of those nights” for him than anything we did. “Philadelphia missed its first seven three-point attempts and made only six of the first 24 shots in all. All in all, the Sixers shot 36.9% off the field.” They rolled that athletic style, that physical style and Joel struggled tonight, “said 76ers coach Brett Brown. “Combined with shooting 7 for 33 from the 3-point line, it’s offensive for a long night. It was 7-6 with 9 minutes left in the first quarter when the Celtics scored 10 straight points – including nine in a row by Tatum. After Tobias Harris made a short jumper to stop the point, Tatum answered the crowd with a dive over Horford. Tatum then stole Harris’s ball and fed Marcus Smart for a 3-pointer that gave Boston a 22-8 lead, the largest of the quarter. The Sixers cut half to 59-51 in half, but then came cold and failed to make a basket in the first 5 1/2 minutes of the third quarter. The 12-1 Boston run made it 71-53 and Philadelphia never got closer than 13. Celtics fans started shouting for 7-foot-5 rookie Tacko Fall from the third quarter. He went to a standing ovation with 2:32 to play and made one basket. Gordon Hayward was 1 for 11 from the floor for Boston, and Brown was 1 for 10 out of 3-point range. Brad Wanamaker scored a season-high 15 points . Walker missed the game with pain in the left knee and was absent in the middle of Enes Kanter (bruised hip). But the Celtics had Tatum back in unlimited minutes; he missed three games with a painful right groin and then returned on Thursday-evening to play against Golden State for 24 minutes. “Kemba is something in the short term. We hope to get it back in the very near future. And Kanter is short-lived,” Stevens said. “We will have time to be the best version of ourselves if we get everyone back and healthy “The Celtics will play in the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

