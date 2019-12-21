Jay Z names Kanyes "Follow God" among his favorite songs for 2019

Loading...

Jay Z and Kanye seem to have years of differences behind them. First, the two rappers were seen in friendly discussions at a party and their legal problems were solved. Now Jay Z supports Kanye's music. Like many other musicians, Jay Z has shared a curated playlist of his favorite songs from this year. The versatile playlist includes tracks by Travis Scott, Solange, Tyler, the Creator, Young Thug and of course Beyonce. But a surprising addition to the list was Kanye's "Follow God" from his latest attempt at Jesus is King. The addition of these HOV and Ye track signals try to fix and advance their relationship.

The playlist titled "JAY-Z & # 39; s Year End Picks 2019" was placed on his streaming service Tidal. While DaBaby's "Intro" was at the top of the list, Kanye's "Follow God" achieved 23rd place.

The public appreciation for Kanye's music comes shortly after the two meet again at Diddy's 50th birthday party, where they have teamed up for several photos. Shortly thereafter, the two settled their legal dispute over the tidal streaming license fees. Before Kanye reached a behind-the-scenes agreement, he beat EMI and Roc-a-Fella Records with a $ 3 million lawsuit claiming they owe him royalties. After Kanye's "opera" Nebuchadnezzar resigned herself, she appeared on the Tidal Streaming Service last month.

The reconciliation of Kanye and Jay Z was a long time coming. HOV broke Ye's record 4:44 after the rapper separated from Tidal to capitalize on other platforms. Later, Beyonce and Jay Z refused to attend Kanye and Kim Kardashian's wedding after Ye publicly announced that their daughters had never had a game date.

