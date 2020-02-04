Jay-Z explains why he and Beyonce were in favor of the national anthem

Jay-Z says he and his wife Beyoncé made no statement when they were sitting in the Super Bowl anthem. He was just focused on his work as a producer.

During a Q&A from Columbia University as part of a lecture series on Tuesday evening, a moderator asked the rapper – who co-produced the entertainment at the Super Bowl this year – if he was sitting when Demi Lovato sang the national anthem “was meant to transmit a signal bring? “

“It wasn’t really – sorry,” said the music tycoon, 50. He said if he’d wanted to make a political statement, “I’d tell you … I’d say,” Yes, that’s what I did. ” “I think people know about me.”

But he explained: “What happened was, we got there, we sat, and now the show starts. My wife was with me and so she says to me:” I know this feeling here. “She is super nervous because she He has performed before on Super Bowls. I don’t have that, “he said with a smile from the audience.” So we’re coming and we’re jumping into artist mode right now … now I’m really just watching the show. Did the microphone start? Was it too low to start? … I had to explain them [that] as an artist, if you don’t feel the music, you can’t really reach that level. “

He added: “So all the time we sit there, we talk about the performance, and immediately after that Demi [Lovato] appears and we talk about how beautiful she looked and how she sounds and what she goes through, and her life – for her to be on stage, we were so proud of her. And then it ended and then my phone rang, and it was like, “You know you don’t …” I’m so fond of ” ? “

He said the couple would not have made such a plan with daughter Blue Ivy, 8, there. “Blue [Ivy] sat next to us, we wouldn’t do that to Blue and put her in that position.” And if someone who knows Blue … If we told her we were going to do something like that, you would have seen me attack 100 times. She is the child who gets into the car and closes the door and says, “Are we there yet, Dad?” So she would say, “What time?” Are we doing it? Are we doing it now? It’s 7:05, Dad … It’s 7:06. “”

The rapper said, “I didn’t have to protest silently … If you look at the stage and the artists we chose – Columbian [Shakira] and Puerto Rican J.Lo – we made the loudest statement … And we had. … a commercial that triggers social and injustice during the Super Bowl … Given the context, I did not have to protest silently. “

During the game, the NFL showed an advertisement in which cardinal player Anquan Boldin talked about a cousin who was murdered by a police officer in 2015.

TMZ posted a video on Sunday of the famous couple who were in Hard Rock Stadium with their daughter.

