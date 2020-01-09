Jay Sekulow and Pat Cipollone to defend Trump in impeachment trial

Loading...

As the Senate prepares for the Donald Trump removal trial later this year, the president has picked at least two of his top legal counsel for the proceedings – and he is still courting Alan Dershowitz.

“Pat Cipollone leads the efforts as a White House counsel; I will be one of the lawyers participating in the defense as the President’s private counsel, “said Jay Sekulow, one of Trump’s personal lawyers, to the Daily Beast in a brief statement Wednesday afternoon, confirming that he told Time magazine earlier today.

It is still unclear who will make up the rest of the White House Trump team and outside trial lawyers.

According to a source familiar with the situation, things are still fluid and the team is not fully formed to date, although White House lawyers such as Michael Purpura and Patrick Philbin have helped prepare the legal defense for Trump.

Two sources say conversations between the president’s team and Alan Dershowitz, a famous and outspoken lawyer and longtime supporter of Hillary Clinton, are still in progress, and no final decision on membership has yet been made official Dershowitz. Dershowitz has made many televised successes in defense of Trump over the past few years of the President’s woes and judicial inquiries, and has advised Trump and senior officials informally on subjects such as the Middle East peace process. One of these informed sources said that Dershowitz had had several conversations with Trump and his team over the past few weeks about the possible position.

Contacted by phone on Wednesday, Dershowitz simply replied, “I cannot comment on any conversations about possible legal work.”

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer at the center of the Ukrainian saga that triggered the removal of the president from the House of Commons, is a name that is not on Trump’s legal defense list for the trial, according to these sources. removal from the Senate. Giuliani, however, remains one of President Trump’s personal attorneys and his close outside advisers.

A White House spokesperson did not comment on the story.

