Jay Evensen: the problem of the United States debt will be the 2020 electoral challenge

Consider Venezuela, a place where, according to recent news reports, the currency has become so useless that people across the border in Colombia are using it to make wallets and purses.

You can get a purse made with 100 bolivars at a reasonable price, according to a Fox News report. If the craftsman needs more materials, he simply sends his brother back to Venezuela to fill his pockets with more.

The nation's inflation rate sounds like a measure of altitude for the international space station. Al Jazeera recently published estimates that will measure 200,000% by 2019, and the economy will contract by 35%.

Americans may have difficulty imagining life in such conditions, where food and cigarettes become legal tender for barter. They bring to mind old black and white films of Germans carrying wheelbarrows full of money to buy bread after World War I.

But if they were intelligent, the Americans would be alarmed by some of the writings on their own fiscal wall and, as the 2020 election year begins, they would begin to demand real answers to questions about debt and excessive spending in this country.

Venezuela should be a lesson.

The latest Human Freedom Index, published by the Libertarian Cato Institute, has just come out. The United States, despite its self-proclaimed title as the home of the free, ranked 15th. The good news, however, is that this is an improvement. Four years ago, he was ranked 20th.

The United States has a good score on several factors in this index, especially when it comes to measuring freedom of association, assembly and civil society, and freedom of movement. It faces challenges when it comes to the size of the government, which has a great tendency, and with the legal system and the protection of property rights.

None of this seems particularly alarming while the economy is booming. Prosperity compensates for many evils, and the index rates the United States as high in terms of solid money.

But it removes prosperity and things could change quickly.

If you want a good treatise on freedom, look at the arguments that involved the reconstruction of Congress after the Civil War. The main theme to define freedom, as opposed to slavery, was that the right people had to enjoy the fruits of their own work. That right, and freedom itself, become questionable when money is worthless.

Last month, Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell said what should be obvious to anyone examining spending in Washington: "The federal budget is on an unsustainable path, with a high and growing debt."

Simply visit usdebtclock.org to get an updated report of the problem. The national debt is close to $ 23.2 billion, which is divided into $ 187,288 for each taxpayer. Washington's annual budget deficit is more than $ 1 billion.

This, Powell said, could make it difficult for the nation's leaders to face a recession. The Fed cut interest rates three times in 2019, leaving little room to go even lower in case a recession begins.

I don't want to misunderstand Powell's tone, which according to news reports was generally optimistic. "There is no reason why this expansion cannot continue," he concluded.

It's good news in the short term, but it doesn't mean we should ignore it in the long term. The dollar is still the world's reserve currency, which gives the US UU. A little protection, in terms of public trust, against becoming another Venezuela. But there are no guarantees if a bad economy hinders the ability of the nation to pay its debts, which leads to inflation.

The prologue of the Human Freedom Index points out that in 1970, Venezuela ranked tenth in the world in terms of economic freedom, and its democracy also protected other freedoms.

No matter how people have taken them for granted over time, prosperity and freedom do not come with long-term guarantees, nor will a beautiful garden continue as such without care and maintenance.

José Nino, a Venezuelan whose parents brought him to the United States after seeing what was about to happen, recently wrote to theadvocates.org that the problem is that "both parties (politicians) no longer care about the issue."

"A great expense … (is) what is fashionable among political elites."

Having candidates deal frankly with the impending debt crisis in the country can be the biggest challenge facing Americans in 2020.