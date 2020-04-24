Jay Duplass saw the future, and in fact it is not bad

His film Silent did not miss Tribeca, but he knows there is a way forward when production returns.

Jay Duplass can be a consolation to producers who want to know what the new world of work has in store. He and his brother, Mark, accidentally prepared their 18-year career for the moment.

“We can be among the first people to shoot lightly,” he said. “We could take 17 people to the village to make a short film. We did not invent this model, but we knew where to spend our time, effort and resources and achieved good results. Actors can do their hair and make-up and do not stick to each other, at a social distance. This is not a big threat of incubation. “

From “Transparent” and “Morning Show” to “Room 104” and “Unity” Duplass Bros. became famous for his many films and television projects as writers, directors, producers or actors. Even their false Hindus were hard hit, they switched to television and streaming. Now the pandemic makes mass television productions look like before, and all parts of the world seem to resemble Duplassyan.

Jay’s latest project, the ALS documentary “Silent,” is set to debut at the Tribeca Film Festival. He is Adi Barkan, a producer and PAC founder about political activism in cinema. He has struggled to survive with ALS, sometimes rejecting a health care system that refuses treatment that saves patients’ lives. The film, directed by Nicholas Brookman, along with Barkan’s beloved wife and child, a vital and charismatic activist, may refuse to use a fan due to his early diagnosis and the outrage of the medical bureaucracy.

Duplass Barken agreed to make a documentary after serving at Amy Landeker’s wedding in his “Transparent” costume, in which pal Bradley Whitford told Jay about some of the directors promoting social media to work as Barken’s activist. “It was a wonderful personal experience,” Duplass said. Unfortunately, this pandemic has made its message even more relevant and relevant. It is clear that many people do not have access to medical care. Everyone should have a voice, including our most vulnerable people. We are all connected and need to take care of each other. “

When Duplass was about to miss the launch of Tribeca, he simply found the Zoom Q&A virtual panel on May 5 via Tribeca Talks: along with Brookman and Barkan, which will be available at home on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. He is optimistic about ICM partners selling the finished film.

“I feel it many times in my life, the most difficult thing is a good thing,” he said. “There will be a shortage of programming in late summer and autumn. We are part of the final alumni team of excellent directors with an invisible film. It has become a rare commodity. Nobody knows when the next films will be made and will end in 2021. “

The Duplass brothers are a proven brand, meaning that buyers of their non-fiction films choose them. “I understand that you don’t know what external circumstances will affect your capabilities,” he said. “The only thing you control is the quality of the work of art you create. You have to come back with blows. With all our TV series and movies, we could not know the results of anything. “

Jay will star in Sandra Oh (directed by David Benioff and DB Weiss, under their Netflix deal) in Amanda Pitt’s “Chair” this summer, which is scheduled to be shot in LA. he said. “Everything is changing”

Meanwhile, Jay and his wife are raising two children, ages eight and 11, and sharing movies such as Groundhog Day, which they play for the whole family. And, he tries to write.

“Writing is the hardest thing,” he said. “Right now the music is amazing, not only in terms of my approach to writing, not only in my home, but the world has changed so much. What I’m writing seems to be in a different context. It is difficult to know where the world is and what the appetite for content is. I can see comedy right now, for example, like the people of the Second World War: it’s funny: they sang and danced when the world was in turmoil, and people wanted to get rid of it. “

Duplass “came to mind” to see Stephen Soderbergh and the DGA’s upcoming return instructions: “It takes a lot of thought and preparation to get people back and understand what the consequences are.” When it is possible to resume production, the Duels seem to be specially prepared for disruption.

Do the brothers have a project ready to go? “Mark and I have proverbs, full of ideas,” he said. “We have stories and characters we want to make in the film, as well as good actor friends. With the resources at our disposal, it is not difficult to recreate a film like “Puffy Chair”. For example, “What is the safest and most positive way we can do something?” Well, here’s the best story. “

