Jay Blades from Repair Shop told about the bomb when he found out he had 25 brothers and sisters because of his father

Jay Blades of the Repair Shop recalled the bombing when he found out he had 25 brothers and sisters because of his father.

The presenter grew up with single mother Barbara and her stepbrother Justin on a city council in East London.

3

Jay Blades of Bengkel recalled the bombing incident when he found out he had 25 brothers and sisters because of his father

But he did not meet his father Trevor until he was 21, when he discovered he also had a much wider family.

He told The Mail on Sunday: “He told me that I had four other siblings but I later found out that this was not true at all.

“I have a total of 25, including six in America, two in Africa and three in Jamaica. I have met 11 of them and I am really close to my stepbrother, Sophie.”

Jay, 50, had two children by different mothers when he was 25 and admitted that settling was not at the forefront of his mind at that age.

3

The presenter grew up with single mother Barbara and her stepbrother Justin on a city council in East London. Credit: WARNING: Use of this image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures Digital Images.

He said: “I don’t even think about settling down. Growing up, I only know two families where mom and dad get married.

“I love the woman who was with me but many things didn’t work out and I moved, even though I always kept in touch with my children.

“I don’t want to be like my father.”

The family is the heart of The Repair Shop which airs on the BBC and sees a team of experts working together to repair family heirlooms and property.

GOODGER’S GOODIES

Lauren Goodger showed off curves in tight lycra before exercising in the driveway

ED FACED

Ed Sheeran lost the fight to block the extension of neighbors next to his land for £ 3.7 million

‘fed up with it’

Ricky Gervais commented on the ‘celebs’ lecture because NHS staff risked their lives

Exclusive

BEGINS

McPartlin’s divorce ants worth £ 31 million from Lisa were settled – meaning he was free to remarry

for pete’s sake!

Peter Andre’s wife, Emily, told him when he ate the messy takeaway from the oven

Exclusive

RICK PICKS ON BECKS

Ricky Gervais supports Jibe saying ‘f *** ing Beckham, I’m done with them’

3

He did not meet his father Trevor until he was 21, when he discovered he also had a much wider family. Credit: WARNING: Use of this image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures Digital Images.

Despite being in his sixth season, Jay still felt like he was not a typical BBC presenter, having left school at age 15 without qualifications before going to university when he was 29 years old.

He explained: “I am someone who has made some big mistakes in life, someone who has to work very hard to improve.”

Repair Shop airs Wednesday at 8 pm on BBC One.

Jay Blades Workshop presenter talked about the show and its success