“Vanderpump Rules” would have been completely different if Stassi Schroeder Jax Taylor had never dated.

“He shouldn’t even be on Vanderpump Rules,” said Schroeder to co-stars Lala Kent and Randall Emmett in their first episode of the “Give Them Lala … with Randall” podcast. “He didn’t work at SUR and they occupied the rest of us and they said,” Who are you dating? “And I said,” That guy Jax. “

Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder in 2013FilmMagic

She later joked: “I own it!”

Kent, 30, then asked Schroeder, 31, if she wanted to go out with Taylor, 40, after meeting him on a trip to Las Vegas.

“The day I met you is the day I met Jax,” said Schroeder.

“So Stassi and I met when I was 18,” said Kent. “I was a model at a magic show in Vegas and I met Stassi. I remember exactly what I was wearing and she said ‘Oh my god’.”

Schroeder cut her off to remind her that it was an oversized coat she liked. Kent remembered being flattered that someone from Los Angeles who worked in fashion would complement her outfit.

Schroeder and Taylor said goodbye while filming the first season of the Bravo show in 2012. They broke up after Taylor admitted to cheating Schröder during a trip to Las Vegas, but they got back together and broke up over the course of the show’s second season in 2012.

Schroeder is now engaged to Beau Clark while Taylor married Brittany Cartwright.

The engagement of “Straight Up with Stassi” and Taylor’s wedding take place in the current season of “Vanderpump Rules”.