Javier Cabrera leaves Melbourne City. Could Marcos Rojas be a ready replacement?

Cabrera only came to City in the off-season and signed a two-year contract. But he really wants to return to Latin America to join the Argentine Athletic Union Santa Fe.

Negotiations on Cabrera’s exit by mutual termination of his contract are expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Union coach Leo Madelon was quoted on social media as saying that he had spoken to Cabrera. ” It will be good for us. Cabrera … has to solve some problems in Australia. “

Rojas’ availability has given warning signals to most A-League clubs, although only those who haven’t met their quota of five imported players are able to act for him immediately.

In addition to City (after Cabrera’s departure), Western United has an import slot in his squad, and Scott McDonald wants to take on another attacker.

A representative of the A-League club, who did not want to be named, said Rojas was an exciting talent that every club would be interested in.

“He is a seasoned player in this league. He scores goals and helps create them.”

Rojas separated from Wellington Phoenix in his New Zealand homeland and made an immediate impression there before moving to Victory for the first time in July 2011.

He won the Johnny Warren Medal in 2013 as an outstanding player in the league and moved to the German Bundesliga club Stuttgart at the end of this season.

But his time in Europe was not easy and he did not manage to find a regular place in a club. In his first season in Europe, Rojas played for Stuttgart’s second team and was then a loan player for Gruether Furth and then for the Swiss club Thun.

Rojas returned to Victory for the 2016/17 season before returning to Europe, where he spent a season at the Dutch Eredivisie Club Heerenveen and was loaned to Norway last year.

He would of course also add to Victory, but Marco Kurz has already included five foreigners in his squad.

Victory would have to release one of them before Kurz could consider switching to Rojas. Therefore, a mutual termination agreement with Migjen Basha, Kristijan Dobras, Jakob Poulsen or Tim Hoogland should be sought. Captain Ola Toivonen is a required player.

Michael Lynch is the chief soccer reporter for The Age and also reports on motorsport and horse racing

