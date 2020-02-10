Jason Zucker from Penguins is an ‘all-round player’ and is offensive

The Penguins acquired winger Monday night Jason Zucker from the wilderness in exchange for Alex Galchenyuk, Calen Addisonand a conditional first-round pull.

Zucker, 28, is a 5-foot-11, 187-pound left wing. What kind of player do the Penguins get in Zucker? Let’s dive into it.

In the chat of Dave Molinari with Jim Rutherford after the deal, Rutherford said, “We love his speed, his two-way game, his shot. We love his all-round game.”

Zucker is fast and an energetic skater. You can see that, along with the quick release on his shot that he is right in the middle of this goal of last month:

<noscript><iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/390679514?background=1" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Not easy for a goalkeeper to prepare for.

One of the biggest differences between Zucker and Galchenyuk is in their two-way game (or lack of it, in the case of Galchenyuk).

Zucker is responsible, with an average of just 1.68 giveaways per 60 minutes out of five against five, which is the 12th most among Penguins players. He is on average 2.2 takeaways per 60 minutes of five-to-five, which would be fifth on the Penguins.

Micah Blake McCurdy of HockeyViz.com creates isolated impact charts that aim to show the individual contributions of a player regardless of the effects of their teammates, the level of their competition and commitment. In the offensive side of these cards, the red areas where the player ensures that shots are taken with a higher percentage than the competition average are blue areas less. So, more red is good, blue is bad. The defense charts show the impact a player has on the shot suppression of their team. Red means more shots while blue means less, so for defense you want to see more blue than red.

Looking at the chart of Zucker, he as an individual has a positive impact (plus-six percent) on the attack of his team, and a negative impact on the offenses of the opponent (min-nine percent) with a good defense, especially for the net ..

(caption id = “attachment_958434” align = “aligncenter” width = “494”) Micah Blake McCurdy / HockeyViz.com (/ caption)

Compare that with Galchenyuk. Galchenyuk has a negative individual impact on offensive production when he is on ice, while being defensively liable, especially when it comes to allowing opponents to shoot high-risk shots.

(caption id = “attachment_958435” align = “aligncenter” width = “494”) Micah Blake McCurdy / HockeyViz.com (/ caption)

The biggest thing that Zucker will bring to this team is of course a much needed score from the wing. He actually has good hands. It wasn’t that long ago, 2017-18, when Zucker scored 33 goals and 31 assists in 82 games. With the Wild as a whole last year, that production struggled to 21 goals and 21 assists in 81 games.

In the 45 games of Zucker this season, he goes up again with 14 goals and 15 assists, of which seven goals and 11 assists came five-to-five.

Zucker has played some great games this season. In this December goal, Zucker starts the game by returning the puck to linemate Mats Zuccarello. Zuccarello sends the puck back to Zucker, who makes some one-touch passes with Eric Staal before playing:

<noscript><iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/390678363?background=1" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

It would be safe to say that Zucker’s production will increase this season as he offered more chances to shoot the puck. With five to five this season, Zucker scores 6.3 shots on goal per 60 minutes, the lowest percentage of his career with more than a full shot on goal. This season he has only averaged 9.45 shot attempts per 60 minutes of five-to-five when he was in the 13-17 series throughout his career.

This December goal is a pretty good example of Zucker’s strengths. He forces a turnover in his own zone, uses his speed to escape himself and then ends with a nice move:

<noscript><iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/390678396?background=1" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

It is not hard to understand why Rutherford said the penguins have watched Zucker “probably two or three years”. Now they finally have their husband.

Log in to your account to continue reading: