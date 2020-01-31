Jason Snells Apple’s Six Colors Annual Report: Wearables ace it, software quality needs a summer school

Jason Snell released his six-color annual report on Apple’s performance in 2019. This year it contains answers from me and my 9to5Mac colleague Benjamin Mayo. Read it now and come back!

The final ratings are based on ratings from 65 participants, which Jason describes as “authors, editors, developers, podcasters and others who deal with Apple a lot.” Apple’s “Wearables” category comes first (4.6 / 5) while software quality comes first and Apple TV draw for the worst (2.7 / 5).

Look at the results of the testimonials to see how every other category has settled in the middle. The certificate shows how each category has been rated over the years. This year there is also a comparison table for the year comparison.

To understand the considerations behind each category, Jason includes comments from various contributors. As if 30,000 words of the answers were somehow summarized in 6500 usage words.

I will try to be much more concise next year, but now I thought I would share my literal answers with 9to5Mac readers. I haven’t recorded my own reviews, but you can get an idea of ​​my feelings about the different categories.

HomeKit

I am absolutely a HomeKit enthusiast. Nothing broke in 2019, but it was also a year in which HomeKit’s biggest growth was with HomeKit TVs.

I’m very happy with my LG OLED TV a few years ago and LG wasn’t as generous as Vizio because it offered HomeKit support to older TVs. For this reason, I’ve never seen HomeKit on a TV (without unreliable methods like HomeBridge), so it was mostly a status quo problem for me.

HomeKit doorbells became one thing, but Netatmo missed its release target for 2019 and Robin Telecom’s hundreds of dollar hardware looks like a prototype.

Apple surprised us at the end of the year with a new initiative to create a smart home standard with other major smart home players, but it’s too early to know how these efforts will go.

Services

Apple TV + got off to a good start (aside from critics), which was enhanced by a free year of service advertising for new iPhone customers. I haven’t tried the new shows since round one ended, but I’ll probably pay to see season two of the starters.

Apple Arcade is also a surprise hit in terms of price and game variety.

Apple News + needs an important upgrade for the second year. Despite numerous minor improvements, this is not an advantage for anyone.

Apple Music had a healthy start to the year and ended the reporting year with a surprise year that included more than just 2019.

iCloud storage remains a must for me, especially due to iCloud Photos and iCloud Drive. However, everyone wants the free shift to offer more storage space and maybe even plan for more than 2 TB.

Fortunately for Apple, News + isn’t so mediocre that it ruins other great Apple services.

Apple TV

Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K are fine, but both are vastly overpriced compared to comparable smart set-top boxes. No award for ignoring this problem.

While tvOS 13 has improved with Apple Arcade games, Apple’s multi-user feature, which Apple has long requested, may also not be available. It is so limited and poorly implemented that I cannot adequately ask my family to use it.

AirPlay 2 Smart TVs and the TV app for Samsung, Roku, Fire TV and other platforms made up for the end of the year for Apple TV and tvOS. Hopefully more attention can be paid to Apple TV pricing and hardware next year.

viable

In terms of wearables, 2019 was the year. Beats Powerbeats Pro showed how AirPods technology can be used in fitness headphones, and AirPods Pro showed what next-generation AirPods can do.

Beats also released Solo Pro headphones with noise reduction and transparency, but AirPods Pro technology immediately outshone Solo Pro.

Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 4 was such a big step for the product that I was convinced that we would not see a Series 5. We didn’t need any. We’re seeing someone discovering a heart condition with the built-in EKG every week, and Apple has significantly expanded the number of ECG countries in 2019.

We still have Series 5. It wasn’t another big leap. How could it be There were three new functions: Always visible, built-in compass and international emergency call.

Always-on-display is a function that is worth being included in a new series. It’s not perfect and needs to support more apps, but it’s a milestone in the history of the Apple Watch.

Series 5 also retains the great features of Series 4, introduces titanium models and brings back the white ceramic model.

Greater independence of the iPhone remains an opportunity, but despite practically no competition, the Apple Watch has not taken the year off.

Also important: The Apple Watch Series 3 stayed in the lineup from $ 199 and was the price for less impressive Fitbits.

iPad

2019 was an important software year for the iPad with iPadOS 13. The redesigned home screen really shines on the 12.9-inch model, and sidecar from macOS Catalina was very useful for me.

We’ll have to wait and see if the 2020 name change continues with iOS 14.

In terms of hardware, we spent the whole year with the 2018 iPad Pro models in the upper price segment, and that was perfectly fine. Apple has made it out of the park with the 2018 iPad Pro models.

We also purchased the $ 329 10.2-inch iPad, the 10.5-inch iPad Air, and the updated iPad mini. Every iPad now works with a version of Apple Pencil or Logitech Crayon, and every iPad that doesn’t belong to the Mini works with a smart keyboard.

For my family, the price range and the hardware updates mean that everyone has their own iPad without having to cut corners.

However, Mac users always want the iPad to be more powerful, even if the gap is narrower than ever.

iPhone

The year started with a significant correction in Apple’s earnings guidance due to mispredicted iPhone sales. This was followed by creative exchange programs and improvements to the upgrade process in Apple Stores.

Any change made would be welcome every year, but was clearly triggered by the disappointing Holiday 2018 quarter. In the future, it will always be easier to fund a new iPhone or upgrade to a new one. That could be the legacy of the iPhone XR and iPhone XS.

New iPhones will be launched towards the end of the year, and Apple has continued to fix the iPhone problem with several fixes.

The iPhone 11 replaced the iPhone XR and properly marketed the entry-level model as the primary iPhone and not as a sub-group. It also started at a lower price, although it was a better phone in every department.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max were properly positioned as high-end models (like the original iPhone X). At the expense of losing 3D Touch, both models also significantly improved battery life. The most expensive iPhone now has the best battery life!

It was probably too early to deal with 5G in September 2019, although some Android phones already supported it. But in September 2019, iPhones will be sold over the course of 2020, and we can see 5G emerging surprisingly quickly in new markets.

People also use their expensive iPhones for more than a year. The fact is that Apple relied on Intel for 5G chips in the fight against Qualcomm in court. Fortunately, that was resolved before the end of the year. 5G appears to be faster by 2020 than by 2021, but it would have been an impressive part of the iPhone from 2019 to 2020.

Mac

2019 has been an important transition year for the Mac, but there is still a lot to do.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro and the new Mac Pro are great additions for professionals. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is easier to understand with the touch bar on any model, and Apple hasn’t let the 12-inch MacBook stay another year. The Mac mini is in a healthy place and the iMac continues to mature.

Two big questions for 2020. How long will it take for the new Magic keyboard to replace the remaining butterfly keyboards of the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro? And will the iMac Pro be updated or replaced with a better iMac?

For most consumers, the keyboard issue is the most important factor in Mac performance.

As for Catalina, the new 32-bit support for macOS can be a little worrying, but Apple signaled this far ahead of time. It is not iOS 13.0!

Read Jason’s Apple in 2019: The Six-Color Testimony for the End Product.

