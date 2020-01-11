Paul Rudd and Jason Segel – who portrayed perhaps the biggest fans of film rush in I Love You, Man – both remembered drummer Neil Peart in declarations of love to Rolling Stone. Peart, along with his group mates Rush Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, appeared in the 2009 comedy, as well as a promotional short film for the film.

“I am so sad to hear of the death of Neil Peart,” Segel told Rolling Stone. “Tapping ‘The Spirit of Radio’ was one of my happiest moments. Getting to know Neil, even the smallest, and chatting with Rudd about our love for Rush, will be something I will remember forever. He was an incredible talent and a good man. We will miss you Neil.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOCaL6TUI3s [/ integrated]

I Love You, Man was not the first time that Segel presented his love of Rush on the screen: his character from Freaks and Geeks Peter was also a big fan of the group. “He’s the greatest living drummer,” said Segel’s character about Peart in one episode.

In addition to playing in I Love You, Man, Rush also shot a Funny or Die video in which the characters of Rudd and Segel walk behind the scenes in the group’s locker room.

“When I first met Neil, I was intimidated because I certainly knew him as a serious and private person,” said Rudd. “Within two minutes, we cracked and quoted lines of Team America. I miss him as I write this. Being the greatest drummer on the planet was only part of Neil. He was love at first sight with a human being, and he will live forever. “

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iq3yjfoorsU [/ integrated]

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5iQ-CJgoqA [/ integrated]