Jason Momoa wears a tank top to the golden globes

Loading...

Jason Momoa made a big fashion statement at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

The 40-year-old came on the red carpet on Sunday (January 5) with his wife Lisa Bonet in a deep green suit jacket and pants. The Aquaman star wore a black tank top for the prestigious television show, which usually features large ball gowns and suits.

At home, viewers noticed for the first time that the actor showed his arms when Brian Cox went on stage to receive his Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama for Succession – when he got from Momoa who cheered him on. Cox himself seemed to take a quick look at his relaxed look. A handful of fans noticed that his wife was wearing his missing jacket.

This year, the show is a family affair for Momoa, and his stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz (who shares Bonet with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz) will present an award.

Below you can see all of the social media reactions of his epic fashion choice.