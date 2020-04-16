Jason Momoa Says His Movie is DUNE, Duncan Idaho, Han Solo – GeekTyrant

Last week we got our first look Denis VilleneuveFrank Herbert’s planned two-part adaptation Sand dunes. For the most part, fans seem to be loving what they are seeing. I think it looks great and I imagine we’ll be getting a teaser trailer soon.

Jason Momoa, who plays Duncan Idaho in the film, recently appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show. During the run, he discussed his character a bit and compared it to the iconic Star Wars character Han Solo:

“I get this character Duncan Idaho, who is a sword master who made Oscar Isaac’s Duke Leto a right-hand man. He is the first person sent out to land on Sand and that’s when I meet the that character plays Javier Bardem.

“I can’t believe I had a scene with Javier Bardem! It’s a very big movie and I have to be this small – it’s kind of the Han Solo-esque of the group. It’s this pirate hero who protects Timothée Chalamet and who caters to Oscar Isaac. “

This may seem like a very different role for Momoa, but I am sure it will be great. Here is a summary of the film:

A mythical and emotionally loaded hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a wonderfully talented young man born in an uncharted destiny, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure his family’s future and his people. As majestic forces explode in conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of its most valuable resource – a commodity capable of unlocking the greatest potential of humanity – only those who can overcome their fears will survive. breach.

The film’s incredible crew also includes Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides does, Oscar Isaac as Atreides Duke Leto, Rebecca Ferguson as his mother Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Harkonnen, Zendaya as Chani., Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Charlotte Rampling as the Reverend Mother of Mohiam, David Dastmcalchian as Piter De Vries, Chang Chen as Dr. Yueh, and Dave Bautista as the nephew of Baron Rabban.

Dunes will be released on November 20, 2020.