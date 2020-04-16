Jason Momoa Jokingly says he’s “Coach P.E.” home for their children while they are in a virtual school

Jason Momoa took on a new role as he distanced himself from his family.

During an appearance on the new home edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, April 15, the Aquaman Star shared helping her 12-year-old daughter Lole and her 11-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf – share with her wife Lisa Bonet – stay physically active while at home .

“You’re the only one ready to be quarantined because you have a fun house,” DeGeneres said to Momoa.

“Yes, we had a really nice time,” he agreed. “There are a lot of things, we have skateboard ramps, climbing walls, throwing tomahawks and bow and arrow shooting.” We have a little space, so I feel very grateful. “

The actor explained that since he was at home, his children were “doing very well” and added that Nakoa-Wolf was already accustomed to the environment because he was “trained at home anyway.”

He admitted, however, that he took over more work on “P.E. coach.”

“Thank God they have their teachers and a lot of respect because it’s something for me [over my head],” he said with a laugh. “I’m like a P.E. trainer, like,” Take your ass outside! “

When his children are not busy with school work, Momoa said that “they have time to report with their friends” and enjoy with their father.

“I rarely get home, so it’s pretty weird,” Momoa said.

He added: “I think [my children] really love it, they love having me at home, and we are having fun. We just walk around like everyone else. “