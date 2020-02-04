Jason Martin ready for spring training, according to his physical therapist

While the Pirates continue to evaluate potential outfield options, it seems that they are also getting a boost internally.

outfielder Jason Martin has finished rehabilitating his left shoulder, according to a physiotherapist’s tweet Tuesday, Stan Conte. The spring training of Pirates starts next week and Conte says that Martin is ready to compete.

Jason Martin of the pirate finishes his Rehab and Performance training at CSPT in Phoenix. Recovered from Lt Shld Dislocation and Bankart Procedure. He is ready to participate in Spring Training. @JMackeyPG @ nwilborn19

@ BrinkPG @ Pirates @ MLB @ ​​_JM55 pic.twitter.com/ftzg0EvE99

– Stan Conte, PT, DPT, ATC (@stanconte) 4 February 2020

Pirate director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said that Martin ‘s rehabilitation after shoulder surgery went “extraordinarily well” during one conference call in December, but at the time he wasn’t sure if Martin would be ready for the spring training.

Martin, 24, injured his left shoulder during a collision on the plate on September 3 and ended his season. Although the medical staff was initially optimistic, he was able to rehabilitate the injury without surgery, but eventually he went under surgery on 18 October.

The Pirates are currently looking for post-trade outfielders Starling Marte to the Diamondbacks last week, and Martin is one of the four true outfielders on the 40-man roster. The others are Bryan Reynolds, Gregory Polanco and Guillermo Heredia. The Pirates also have several non-selection invitees competing for a place in the team, including this spring Socrates Brito and Charles Tilson.

According to MLB Pipeline, Martin is rated the 18th best prospect of the Pirates. He spent most of last season in Triple-A Indianapolis, where he defeated .259 / .312 / .419 with eight home runs and 50 RBIs over 406 record appearances.

Log in to your account to continue reading: