Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit announce new album ‘Be Afraid’: NPR

Jason Isbell, a former drive-by trucker and current 400 unit leader, has announced the successor to the Grammy-winning 2017 album The Nashville Sound – the new 10-song album is titled Reunions and is slated for release on May 15th.

In addition to this announcement, the single “Be Afraid” is released, which at least partially seems to be aimed at the Nashville establishment (which of course also includes himself). He sings about a very classic rock vibe:

The stage is yours

You feel like a star

You can bark and snap like a dog to the man who just tuned your guitar

I don’t think you recognize the child in the wings

And I don’t think you see them in yourself

See what you can do with all her tender dreams

But you’re too scared to help

Isbell later criticizes emphatically that artists do not express their opinions more vigorously: “If your words do not yield anything, you can choose to sing a cover if you need a battle cry.”

Isbell and The 400 Unit have planned a handful of US dates for spring and early summer, including appearances after reunification at the Boston Calling, the Mountain Jam Festival, and Bonnaroo.