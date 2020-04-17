Jason Isaacs reveals what happened to Lucius Malfoy after Harry Potter

How did you know that Urak-hai had a menu with the Lord of the Rings? Did Dorne play the Game of Thrones at all? And what happened to Lucius Malfoy after the events of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows?

All great fantasy works great questions, but all unanswered. Until recently. Actor Jason Isaacs, who played the silver patriarch in Harry Potter films, was able to rest.

As fans of JK Rowling’s story will remember, despite being a Death Eater, Lucius survived the Battle of Hogwarts after Lord Voldemort was defeated to save his son Draco. And although the Malfoys were safely combined in both the book and the film, Lucius’ later fate is unclear.

So, did he have a happy ending? Was he successfully integrated into society, could he enjoy a long life with his family? In short: probably not.

“Here’s my theory,” Isaacs says RaadioTimes.com. “It simply came to our notice then. He did not run into the Battle of Hogwarts with the Eaters. But he did not leave his wife and children either. There was no world for him when Voldemort won, there is no world for him when the Death Eaters lose. “

Although Isaacs thinks Lucius Malfoy would have avoided another ambush in Azkaban because his money would have protected him, he claims he would not have escaped the bitter end.

“I think he could rarely be seen within the bounds of his science fiction,” he says. “He would have spent force and ran himself into a trench – as he deserves.”

Explaining further, Isaacs says, “I think he was broken. Almost from the first time Voldemort returned – he had these big dreams and ambitions to be Voldemort’s right hand.

“And Voldemort correctly identified his obsession with status earlier and rejected it completely – even at the cemetery (where Voldermort rose in the hearth).”

He continues: “By the time he took his wand from Malfoy Manor’s own table, it was clear that he had no place in the future of the Death Eaters. Lucius was a broken man who erected the facade but did not make fun of anyone.

“She admitted that there was no escape from him. He was in an abyss from which there was no escape. “

So Malfoy was not the happiest life after the events of the death. Isaacs himself, however, claims that he still has five years after Harry Potter’s last film to take part in the wizarding world, that he has recently returned to the franchise in a whole new role.

Instead of dusting off her blonde wig to play Malfoy again, the actress has lent her voice to the new audiobook “The Tales of Beedle the Bard.”

As Potter fans know, Beedle the Bard is a collection of Potterverse bedtime stories – favorite fairy tales of wizarding houses for centuries. And although the fairy tales were first published in 2007, they now appear on Audible to support JK Rowling’s international children’s charity, Lumos.

Even better, the audiobook will be available for free to all Audible members this year.

The new production tells the story of five magical talents – including Isaacs, Warwick Davis (Professor Filius Flitwick), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) – who all tell a story with Jude Law (who plays Dumbledore in the film Fantastic Beasts movies), reading each Hogwarts school principal ‘s notes.

“It simply came to our notice then. None of us play our characters. Lucius Malfoy doesn’t read this story, Jason reads this story. It ‘s about trying to ignite someone’ s imagination, “explains Isaacs.

“One trick that I think all other actors seem to have succeeded in is getting out of the way of writing. JK Rowling is a master of storytelling. “

Isaacs, who reads The Warlock’s gloomy story “Hairy Heart,” adds: “Reading one of his stories was an incredible gift. At a time when the world is so insecure and fragile, many people feel comfortable listening to stories and audiobooks and comforting themselves so much. “

Tales of Beedle the Bard is now available for download from Audible. The audiobook is also free for Audible members this year.

