Jason Derulo shares movie shaving off his eyebrow just after dropping a guess as he says he ‘had to do it’

JASON Derulo still left one brow Ridin’ Solo following shedding a wager.

The 30-calendar year-previous singer shared a movie to Instagram which appeared to display him shaving off his eyebrow.

Jason Derulo appeared to shave off an eyebrow

The Want To Want Me hit-maker explained that his eyebrow was shaved off for a wager – in the clip posted on Wednesday.

“Had to shave my eyebrow for a bet,” Jason captioned the online video.

In the clip, Jason did a single sluggish movement about his eyebrow and his brow disappeared.

He in some way flawlessly taken off every single single hair to give a excellent shave.

The Want To Want Me strike-maker said that his eyebrow was shaved off for a guess

The bet started out concerning him and a pal acquiring over-competitive with their basketball.

Whoever was the initial man or woman to pass up a shot, would have to shave off an eyebrow.

“I’m worn out of this guy running his mouth: the loser … has to shave their eyebrow off – to start with a single to pass up!” the Converse Soiled vocalist mentioned in the clip.

Derulo was the initial to skip.

“Had to shave my eyebrow for a guess,” Jason captioned the video clip

Whoever was the to start with individual to pass up a shot, would have to shave off an eyebrow

Derulo was the 1st to skip

He commenced with whole bushy brows

The In My Head performer, talking to Forbes Tuesday, explained that “it is been a lot of enjoyment” to sluggish points down a little bit during the pandemic, as he is generally “utilized to remaining on the street all the time.”

He is also obtained active with his Tik Tok account, which has much more than 16 million followers. He informed the outlet that spontaneity is a critical to his achievements on the social media system.

“I don’t take it too severely,” he claimed.”‘If I’m finding out a dance, I’ll learn into two minutes and shoot it in the third.”

