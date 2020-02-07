Defending champion Phil Mickelson also entered the mix with a stream of four straight birds after the turn on the Monterey Peninsula. He made a bogey on the long par-3 ninth to complete his round of 7-under. He was three shots behind.

Mickelson has not had a top 10 on the PGA Tour since he won at Pebble Beach last year, although he finished third at Saudi International last week and made a little speed in the event he had won five times.

Day knows the feeling. Since last year at Pebble, the former world number 1 has only recorded three top 10s, none since June. He didn’t fight seriously. His back problems have been so frustrating that he sometimes wondered how long he wanted to play. He described it in ‘dark times’.

His outlook was as bright on Friday as the sun over the Monterey Peninsula, at least until a light low sea or parts of the runways lowered the temperature.

Day birded the par 5s and made a 45 foot putt from the pony on the par 3 fifth at Pebble. He ran a 50-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th, another bonus. And then he plunged into battle by going to his eagle on the 14th and following it on the 15th with a 15-foot bird.

There is another round before this tournament takes shape over three courses, and there is no better place to be relatively quiet than Pebble Beach.

“If you have really good weather, you can go low with Pebble,” Day said.

That’s what Taylor did, making birdie on all par 5s for his 66. Same for Chris Baker, the 33-year-old PGA Tour rookie who played Pebble Beach for the first time in a practice round on Wednesday, and really had a blast in his round of 64 on Friday that shot him four shots, along with Charl Schwartzel (66 at Pebble).

Of the top five players, only Mickelson was not at Pebble Beach.

The Monterey Peninsula played about two shots under par, while the average of Pebble was almost 1 under. Spyglass Hill was almost a blow above par, so it was no surprise that only one player from the top 20 – Matt Every – was on Spyglass on Friday.

Dustin Johnson, a two-time winner of Pebble Beach who finished two years ago at Ted Potter Jr., seemed to be reaching his stride with great control over his irons and the usual power of the tee. He lost a little ground on the last hole when he missed three-wells for bogey from about 25 feet on his last hole on the Monterey Peninsula, a 3-footer.

That happens on poet vegetables with four in each group, and Johnson took it away. He is used to strange things happening even if he does not do everything.

The day felt particularly optimistic, especially after the year he had. His back gave him so much trouble that it is one of his routines to blow into the balloon for 20 minutes to get his rib cage properly aligned. He used to spend hours chipping and making moves. He thought it was a small victory when he could draw a full hour.

“It’s hard because … you expect so much from yourself, and everyone does,” Day said. “But sometimes when you are injured, like most of them last year, it gets frustrating. And not only do you get frustrated, you don’t get the results and you lose self-confidence and then you just try to find a solution why I don’t play well and why this happens, and you feel that your world is crumbling.

“It’s not a good feeling, because there are a few dark moments you have to fight through.”

There were no dark moments on Friday, not even in this weather. Day and Taylor now go to Spyglass Hill on Saturday morning, while Mickelson, Johnson and the celebrities go to Pebble Beach.

Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press