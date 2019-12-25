Loading...

Jarvisen Translator Review: a translator for serious travel

"The Jarvisen Translator is not cheap, but it easily beats the speed and quality of app-based translators."

Small form factor

Excellent speech recognition

Fast response time

Built-in data support

60 languages ​​included

Too sensitive to ambient noise

Requires more offline languages

Expensive

Traveling without knowing a lick of the local language can be daunting for everyone, especially when there are few other means of communicating in a foreign country. Popular apps, such as Google Translate and, by extension, the Interpreter mode, are options, but not always available. They are also not as fast as the Jarvisen Translate, a handheld device that can translate up to 60 languages ​​in real time in just 0.5 seconds.

The unique focus may seem a few years late, but there is reason to use this instead of your phone.

It is not a flip phone, to be honest!

At first sight, the Jarvisen Translator looks like a mobile phone from a bygone era. Black, slim, with a small screen and few buttons, it is not exactly a head turner. It is also not immediately clear what it does when someone peeks after you have taken it out of your pocket. This neutrality fits into the mantra of the device to be an accessible interpreter.

There is not much to it if you unpack it and get started. The device comes with a leather case for extra protection, plus a fabric-lined USB-C cable to charge it. That is it.

The software is neatly arranged and user-friendly on the 3-inch touchscreen. To keep it simple, the home screen shows the date and time, along with the two translation languages. The upper one, indicated by a blue dot, is the one the device listens to, while the lower one, with the red dot, is the language it will translate to. They are also represented by corresponding physical buttons below the display, plus a home button in the middle.

A "Say hello" button is a canned greeting that the device presents to the listener and asks for general help. Swipe right and the translation history is structured in the style of an SMS message. Swipe left and you have a shortcut to the settings.

There is a SIM card slot on the left, with on / off buttons and volume buttons on the right. Despite that slot, the device supports eSIM, so it came out of the connectivity box.

Speakers are arranged both at the front and at the rear. Although this is certainly not a smartphone, it does have 16 GB of internal storage and 2 GB of RAM on board. The battery lasts eight hours.

Make connections

The Translator has decent connectivity options, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, but it is the 4G LTE section that stands out more. The company says the device has global coverage in 98 countries and regions worldwide, two of which are included in the $ 500 price option. For $ 429, the device has no built-in data.

Users can top up after the first two-year coverage has expired by signing up for a new subscription to the website. Those who went without built-in data can add the global coverage plan at any time.

If you have a wireless connection ready for use, you no longer need to take a telephone with you as a wireless tether or as a translation tool. But how does accuracy differ from what phones and apps can already do?

Jarvisen claims that speech recognition is 95% accurate. The first piece of that language puzzle is the 4-Mic far-field microphone array that works with "smart noise reduction" and an octa-core Snapdragon processor. This combination ultimately yields the response time of 0.5 seconds.

The speed is as advertised. Without a doubt, the device synthesizes speech faster than any app I have tried so far. It does not wait for someone to finish talking, but translates it immediately when it picks up the speaker's voice.

The translation quality is better than you would expect, with a bit of local flair, especially if you translate Spanish and Portuguese. It even has professional vocabulary coverage, so it can recognize lingo in the medical, financial, legal and technical fields.

But language is full of nuance, and that's where things can get tricky. Dialects can vary dramatically. I am thinking of Arabic, where the dialect spoken in Morocco will sound completely different from that in Iraq.

English and French are not that different in that respect either. A Scottish dialect comes out differently from a Jamaican, just as Haitian and Québecois French are not the same as what people in France usually speak.

Thus, although translation is technically correct word by word, the nuance and spirit of the words are sometimes lost in the translation. For example, there are a number of common choruses in Greek that make little sense when they are translated to someone using the device. That is the problem with which translation tools are confronted. Words are not that hard to translate, but accurately displaying their meaning can be difficult.

There are only a few offline translations that you can download and install by going to Settings> Translate Offline. From this review, English <> Chinese, Japanese <> Chinese, Korean <> Chinese and Russian <> Chinese were the only options. Yet that is not nothing.

Google has improved offline access and accuracy for the Translate app, but the company has recognized that it may not be as accurate as online. All other offline translations that I have tried compared to this device.

Battery life

Because it is not a telephone or wireless headset, the Translator is consistent with how long it takes per charge. In standby it has a lifetime of 6 days on 4G LTE, 10 days on WiFi and 17 days without a network connection. It is harder to measure how long it takes when you use it, but I would say that 8 to 10 hours is typical. This is not a device that you have to charge every day.

It charges via USB-C, so a typical smartphone cable offers a way to top up when needed.

Our take

With $ 429 without data and $ 500 with two years included, this is an expensive device to buy for a vacation. Repeated travel to foreign countries is where it can bear fruit. If you run a company where dealing with non-English speakers is common, this can be a faster way to work with them. The speed and accuracy are impressive, so it comes down to how fast Jarvisen updates it and improves what is already there.

Is there a better alternative?

The most obvious alternative is Google Translate and the Interpreter mode that has recently been transferred from its Home devices to Android and iOS. It's pretty good, and works both ways, translating the two languages ​​during the course of the conversation. There are no real buttons to press and it supports 44 languages. It works on devices that people already own and carry, although you need a data connection to use it outside of a Wi-Fi network.

That does not mean that the Jarvisen Translator has no direct competitors trying to do the same. Pocketalk translates to 74 languages ​​and comes for a lower price, but is not that fast or accurate. iIi specializes in offline translation, but it is limited to just a few languages ​​and does not offer real two-way translation.

How long will it stay that way?

The device is not water resistant, so keeping it free of rain or an unintended toilet dip is a must to keep it safe. However, it is not so much the hardware, but rather the software that will really determine how far it goes. Language translation, especially when an element of machine learning is involved, must be constantly refined.

So far, it seems that Jarvisen is serious about improving what it has here, and that's good news. The company does not have the resources that Google and other technical colossi have, but at least there is a focus on doing well when people speak different languages ​​with each other.

Do you have to buy it?

Yes, although this is not a device for a short vacation. This is for serious travelers who are away from home for weeks or months.

