Loading...

One of the Pittsburgh Penguins snubs was corrected and the NHL opted for the Penguins All-Star replacement for winger Jake Guentzel. Fortunately, or unfortunately, pending your position, this means that two different Penguins represent the Metro Division in the All-Star Game in St. Louis on January 24-25.

Goalie Tristan Jarry replaces the injured Columbus goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo in the Metro Division team. Jarry is 13-6-1 and leads the NHL in rescue percentage (.935), goals against on average (1.99) and is in front of the leader with three shutouts. Jarry has allowed two or fewer goals in 14 of his 20 appearances this season.

Last month PHN Jarry asked if he had any thoughts that he could qualify or should be eligible for the honor.

“No,” was Jarry’s soft answer.

It will be Jarry’s first All-Star Game performance.

Defenseman Kris Letang was a candidate for the “Last Men In” vote, but instead the NHL Letang chose to replace Guentzel, who was lost last week after the winger underwent shoulder surgery.

While Letang has come under fire for recent defensive miscues, his statistics easily place him at the top of NHL defenders and Metro Division defenders.

From the Penguins press release:

The three shutouts of the Pittsburgh goalkeeper in the season all came within a span of four games from December 4-12. Jarry set a new franchise shutout stripe record at 177: 15 minutes between November 29-Dec. 10. including back-to-back shutouts on December 4 against St. Louis (28 saves) and December 6 versus Arizona (33 saves). His third shutout was against Columbus on December 12, when he only became the second goalkeeper in Penguins’ history and recorded three shutouts in four games (Marc-Andre Fleury; October 25-November 1, 2014).

…

Letang, 32, plays All-Star Game in his sixth career and surpasses Hall of Famer Paul Coffey for most of a defender’s performance in Pittsburgh. Last year, Letang earned five points in two 3-on-3 tournament games at the San Jose All-Star Game, which gave him six goals and eight points in five career All-Star games.

Letang started his strong season with at least one point in the first six games (2G-6A-8PTS), a long career to start a season. With 26 points (10G-16A) in 34 games this year, Letang is in fourth place among defenders of the Metropolitan Division.

The Penguins defender reached the 10-target plateau for the seventh season of his career, the defender’s most double-digit target campaigns in the history of Penguins.

Some of the milestones that Letang has achieved this season include becoming the first Penguins defender to achieve 500 career points, binding Coffey for most power play goals (40) by a defender in Penguins’ history and climbing to the fifth place on the Penguins games that were always played list (781).