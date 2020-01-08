Loading...

Jonathan Marchessault circled the Pittsburgh Penguins net discovered by Penguins defenders. The Vegas Golden Knights attacker could have tried a wrap-around, but Penguin’s goalkeeper Tristan Jarry was tight on the post and waited. So Marchessault went on to the circle for a scoreless wrist shot, but Jarry quickly grew up and covered the net.

It is a game that benefits the shooter. Many goalkeepers squat to the pole with their paddle on the ice to protect against the cover. It can be difficult to adjust quickly to the changed angle and chance. Fans may remember the number of goals the San Jose Sharks scored against Penguins goalkeeper Matt Murray in the 2016 Stanley Cup final, including the winner of the Joonas Donskoi extension in Game 3 when Donskoi used the same game.

By becoming tall and silent, Jarry canceled the scoring opportunity. It was one of the 25 chances for Vegas when they flashed the Penguins for much of the game.

What stood between the Penguins and a second consecutive defeat or perhaps the third extension in four games, was literally goalie Tristan Jarry.

“Every night will be different, and you have to find a way to win,” Jarry said Tuesday in Vegas. “First put your pucks on the net and hopefully one or two will come by and that’s what happened tonight.”

Jarry has worked hard to say little this season, but he is right that the penguins hope that a few pucks pass the opponent. Jarry has allowed two goals or fewer in 15 of his 21 appearances. It is no surprise that his record is 14-6-1 and he was named in St. Louis later this month after the Metro Division team of the NHL All-Star Game.

“(The team) played enormously in the third period. You saw the blocks that we got in the last four minutes, “Jarry said, referring to the Penguins booth, which also included killing Evgeni Malkin in the last 2:43.” I think that helps us trust us. win for our group and help us win. “

Trust is the right word

No player will say they have no faith in a teammate, but no one could have seen it coming this season. Jarry played in 26 games in 2017-18. He placed a .908 savings percentage and was a competent keeper and accepted 2.48 goals against the average. Both bumpers were in line with struggling starting goalkeeper Matt Murray but now behind AHL goalkeeper Casey DeSmith.

But Jarry spent last season in the AHL.

Now Penguins have two goalkeepers, as Penguins’ head coach Mike Sullivan likes to say. In the end, people have to get it. Now or in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the two Penguins-two will become one.

Although PHN has detailed the chase and tried to fully explain the scenario, fans can simply say “Jarry”, especially those fans who respond to our Facebook feed but don’t read the story.

However, Sullivan has a more complex decision than just looking at numbers or deciding who is in a groove. It will be a gut feeling and part of the decision is based on trust.

For the regular season, Sullivan cited the hockey economy as the reason that DeSmith was sent to the AHL this season. Last week, Sullivan refused to admit that there was an open goalkeeper competition, which indicated by default that he played Jarry but did not commit to him.

“We were certainly not at our best. We got a great performance from Tristan (Jarry) in the goal, and we achieved some opportunistic scores,” was how Mike Sullivan typified the Penguin’s 4-3 win in Vegas on Tuesday night.

Trust is earned. Standing against a tidal wave acquires that confidence, which Jarry did on Tuesday evening. It is a slow process to earn that special trust and get a public voice of trust as “the man” because the penguins have another keeper who they think is a bona fide No. 1 netless. Matt Murray has proven his talent with a few Stanley Cups and many big game performances.

The Washington Capitals had a similar situation in the 2017-18 period. Philip Grubauer was the talented backup Braden Holtby pushed aside when Holtby struggled. Grubauer even started the playoffs as the starting goalkeeper, but coach Barry Trotz went back to Holtby at the first sign of trouble. Grubauer had not yet completed the confidence phase and had no chance to work through it.

Jarry is still in that phase. His belt is shorter than that of Murray and that is just the bigger picture. But a few more nights like protecting the back of the penguins with a great performance against an overwhelming push will earn that confidence.

With every passing day and after every test, Jarry proves that he is ready for those big challenges that will come in April.