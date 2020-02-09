Jarry Brilliant, Penguins survive Florida attack for 3-2 win

The Pittsburgh Penguins put the game on the wrong side of the puck and stared at a tornado of opportunities and attacks from Florida Panthers. But the Penguins earned a few goals in the first 30 minutes, including the power-play goal from Sidney Crosby in the second period that stood out as the winner of the game. According to most statistics it was not close, but the penguins avoided regret on the beach with a 3-2 win at BB&T Arena on Saturday night.

Penguins goalkeeper Tristan Jarry was tested. Again and again. He stopped 32 of 34 shots and Jack Johnson popped out to break a last second escape from Mike Hoffman. It was such a night. The win pulled the Penguins within two points from the leading Washington Capitals of the Metro Division.

The Penguins only scored 22 shots.

After a loss to Vegas just a few days ago, which Florida ahead called Vincent Trocheck shameful, Florida pushed the Penguins early in the first period and for most of the game. But a simple Florida error at the end of a power-play from the first period made the Penguins lift.

After Penguins defender Kris Letang took a penalty in the first two minutes, he gave the Penguins the important first goal of the game. When he shot out of the penalty area, the Florida pass jumped to the point that jumped over Aaron Ekblad’s stick and bounced to center ice to let Letang escape. Letang (12) covered goalie Sergei Bobrovsky from Florida to the backhand.

Florida was 24-2-2 when it scored first, so there was real importance to the first goal.

Later in the first period, the hard work of the third line of the Penguins yielded a different goal. Zach Aston-Reese and Teddy Blueger worked the cycle around the attack zone, and also the defenders. The Jack Johnson shot deflected by Florida defenders and Blueger (8) broke the loose puck past Bobrovsky.

In the declining moments of the first period the first line of Pittsburgh Penguins continued to struggle. All three attackers, Jared McCann, Dominik Simon and Sidney Crosby were trapped behind the game when Florida quickly passed. A four-in-two soon became a three-on-one and Florida winger Mike Hoffman (21) tore a pulse past Penguin’s retired Tristan Jarry.

Early in the second period, the penguins seemed to take an impressive 3-1 lead, but while they were admiring their handiwork, Florida scored just nine seconds later.

First the Penguins broke a 0-for-11 power-play malaise and scored their first power-play goal since January 31. The Penguins effectively pushed past aggressive penalty killers, and Sidney Crosby (10) nicely turned away from Jared McCann for his first goal in three games.

While the Penguins enjoyed “after the goal”, Florida hit back. Vincent Trocheck stormed the Penguins zone and slipped a pass to Brett Connolly, who was only between the circles. Connolly (17) quickly broke past Jarry to complete the game with tic-tac-toe.

Florida otherwise dominated the second period. Florida had 60% of the scoring opportunities, 70% of all shooting attempts and 75% of the chances of high danger in the second period.

The Pittsburgh Penguins finally pushed back in the third period. The penguins again exerted pressure in the attack zone, although they were not immune to a few more blisters and created a few more dangerous opportunities.

Jarry was brilliant. He avoided the roll-up of the climax and was instead in a solid position to stop no less than half a dozen escapes and strange man’s rush. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 19 of 22 shots.