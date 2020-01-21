Jarrett Hurd is ready to return to the title fight this Saturday

Former United 154-pound champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd shared his thoughts about his ring return, which came on Saturday 25 January against Francisco Santana at a Premier Boxing Champions event live on SHOWTIME from the Barclays Center, home by BROOKLYN BOXING.

“This fight is not about making a statement,” said Hurd. “I just want to win and have a great fight. I will remind the boxing world what it is like to take a storm to Brooklyn. “

The co-main event on January 25th is Hurd’s first fight with new trainer Kay Koroma. While training fighters at the Alexandria Boxing Club in Virginia, not far from Hurd’s hometown of Maryland, Koroma is also an assistant coach of the US amateur boxing team, which has helped various boxers win Olympic medals.

“The camp went extremely well with my new coach Kay Koroma,” said Hurd. “We worked a lot on head movements and bumps. We focus exclusively on boxing and work on all areas where I have room to grow. He really opened my eyes to many things.”

For the one born in Accokeek, Maryland, this is his first combat training as a professional fighter outside his home area. He has been training in Colorado Springs since January 2nd and has experienced both the positive and negative aspects of a camp outside of home.

“The positive thing is that there is literally nothing out there to focus on except boxing,” said Hurd. “No distractions at all. The only downside is that you can get homesick. I miss my girlfriend and my family. I also just got a new puppy called “Bolt” and I also miss my little guy. “

Hurd will fight again after losing his WBA and IBF 154 pound titles against Julian Williams in May 2019. It was one of the most exciting fights of the past year and one that Hurd will hope to return soon after winning on January 25th.

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest MMA Frenzy MMA news and analysis. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

“The rematch with Julian Williams was what I always wanted,” said Hurd. “I had no intention of gaining weight. Unfortunately, the rematch could not take place earlier due to my circumstances. “

In his first rematch in Francisco Santana, Hurd meets a hard-boiled veteran who competed against other top 154 ​​pounders, including Williams and Jermell Charlo. If Hurd is unprepared, it shows up against his stubborn opponent.

“We just wanted a matchup to get things under control,” said Hurd. “I have been inactive for most of last year. Since Santana is a smaller fighter, he will stay close and try to overtake me. I know he will come to win, so I only think of Francisco Santana We will work behind strategy and skills to win. “