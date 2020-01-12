Jaromir Jagr returns from injury, scores four points and ties Gordie Howe's record

Jaromir Jagr returned to Rytíři Kladno’s lineup in the Czech Extraliga on Sunday for the first time since injuring his thighs on November 29, and scored two goals and two assists 8-4 win Sparta Praha.

Jagr, who turns 48 next month, scored his two power play goals. His second count was the winner of the match:

The

“Jaromir went to the game saying he wanted to help in the power games and maybe he wouldn’t go as much on the ice,” said head coach Kladno. David Čermák said in Czech during its post-match press conference. “He wanted to play as a power play. There, everyone knows he can help. He holds the puck so that the five players are calmer. The power play was much better at the moment.”

Jagr has missed Kladno’s last 12 games with torn thigh muscles. He said Wednesday that even if he owned the team, it would be “complete nonsense” to return to the lineup unless he was healthy enough to be one of the 18 best skaters on the team. After Sunday’s performance, it is probably safe to say that he can still play.

“I didn’t even know what to expect”, Jagr said of his return. “I had an injury that I had never had before. We could train a little with that, nothing to the maximum. I concentrated rather on the upper body, the shooting. And I waited until I am recovering. “

Jagr’s return was his first four-point match in the Czech league since December 30, 2012.

The game was Jagr’s first in the 2020s, making it the fifth decade in which he played professional hockey, after starting his professional career in the Czech League in 1988. The only other player in the history of hockey playing professionally in five decades was Gordie howe.

Despite missing the last six weeks, Jagr ranks second in Kladno’s standings with 10 goals and nine assists in 22 games. Canadian goalscorer Kladno’s top scorer Brady Austin, wasn’t even born before Jagr’s third season in the NHL.

To continue reading, log into your account: