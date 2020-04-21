Jarmo Kekalainen is Blue Jackets’ most important supporter for playoff place – Sports – The Columbus Dispatch

Professional medical science is not Jarmo Kekalainen’s bag. The Blue Jackets normal supervisor is no skilled on antibodies, coronavirus testing or realizing the timetable of discovering a prospective COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m just a citizen hoping to educate myself as significantly as doable,” Kekalainen said on Monday. “I do not come to feel like a scientist, but I do have a large amount more regard for the researchers and people on the entrance lines. It is great to see them in the field, the mind-boggling braveness people individuals have and how they go about their organization conserving lives.”

In a conference simply call with reporters, Kekalainen emphasized that his career of saving the Blue Jackets’ time is not approximately as vital. But it is crucial to a ton of fans, which is why he feels a responsibility to push for a option most beneficial to the franchise.

“I’m lobbying for having into the playoffs, certainly I am,” he claimed.

I know a couple of lobbyists. They are wise, easy, relentless. That describes Kekalainen. In poker, he needs no sunglasses to cover his convey to. His stone-chilly expression offers almost nothing absent.

That is exactly the form of negotiator the CBJ requirements at this juncture, when a person of the scenarios on the table would maintain the Blue Jackets out of the playoffs by a mere .009 of a point.

If the NHL decides to scrap the rest of the common season and go straight to the postseason with its eight-teams-for each-convention format, the Blue Jackets, who at this time keep the second wild-card location, possible will be on the exterior looking in.

The NHL could decide on people 16 groups by details share, not factors compiled, simply because groups have not performed an equivalent variety of video games. In that state of affairs, the New York Islanders (80 details in 68 online games, .588) would get the No. 8 seed forward of the Blue Jackets (81 factors in 71 games, .579)

Enter Kekalainen, who will not go quietly into that nightmare.

“It would be incredibly hard (to attain), which is why I really don’t consider it is heading to take place,” he claimed of jumping specifically into the playoffs. “I’m confident the league will locate the ideal way, the reasonable way, to continue and salvage the season.”

He is positive. But the NHL has offered the Blue Jackets no promises. Does that make Kekalainen anxious? Not very. Jarmo sweats much less than Chuck Norris.

“If you go immediately into the playoffs, I assume it has to be expanded from 16 teams,” he claimed. “Otherwise you have to cut it proper off and wherever do you do that when teams have different schedules … additional home online games? I’m not positive there’s a fair way to reduce to 16 groups ideal absent.”

Translated: Do not adhere it to Nationwide and Front.

Kekalainen already has presented something of a playoff strategy to the league. He would not share particulars, but growth would seem to be to be aspect of the equation.

“We’ve previously provided the league one particular (strategy), but it is type of the factor that’s evolving,” he said. “You give your initially concept and you do the job on that and you assume about it for another month and, ‘Well, it’s possible we must have considered of that alternatively.’ We have some thoughts, and certainly we want to be element of it, because we have been appropriate there when enjoy paused.”

Kekalainen’s base line: The Blue Jackets really should not be punished for obtaining earned enough points to make the playoffs. I will not argue with the person. (I might be scared to, basically. Through this stay-at-home interval, I have binged on James Bond videos. Fairly positive I saw Jarmo in a number of of them — and not on 007’s facet.)

Of study course, any playoff program is dependent on irrespective of whether the NHL resumes play at all. Kekalainen continues to be hopeful, to the stage of creating scenarios in which COVID-19 testing and quite possibly even a miracle treatment transpires soon adequate for the time to resume this summertime.

“I’m indicating this with tongue in cheek and understanding I really do not have any scientific qualifications, but who is aware of? Possibly it’s practical that a month from now or two months from now the place you in fact even have crowds,” he explained. “This adjustments so much each working day that just about anything is achievable.”

Doubt the CBJ’s non-scientist all you wish. But it does not get a health care qualified to know his optimism is contagious.

