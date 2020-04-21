Jarmo Kekalainen is Blue Jackets’ largest supporter for playoff location – Sports activities – The Columbus Dispatch

Medical science is not Jarmo Kekalainen’s bag. The Blue Jackets typical supervisor is no pro on antibodies, coronavirus tests or knowing the timetable of getting a probable COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m just a citizen trying to teach myself as much as attainable,” Kekalainen explained on Monday. “I do not feel like a scientist, but I do have a lot a lot more regard for the researchers and people today on the front strains. It’s wonderful to see them in the subject, the overpowering courage these folks have and how they go about their small business preserving lives.”

In a meeting connect with with reporters, Kekalainen emphasized that his task of preserving the Blue Jackets’ time is not practically as critical. But it is crucial to a great deal of admirers, which is why he feels a duty to push for a solution most advantageous to the franchise.

“I’m lobbying for acquiring into the playoffs, certainly I am,” he stated.

I know a few lobbyists. They are intelligent, sleek, relentless. That describes Kekalainen. In poker, he needs no sunglasses to hide his notify. His stone-chilly expression provides almost nothing absent.

That is just the type of negotiator the CBJ needs at this juncture, when a person of the situations on the table would retain the Blue Jackets out of the playoffs by a mere .009 of a stage.

If the NHL decides to scrap the rest of the typical season and go straight to the postseason with its 8-groups-per-convention structure, the Blue Jackets, who now hold the second wild-card place, probable will be on the outside searching in.

The NHL could decide on all those 16 groups by details share, not details compiled, simply because groups have not performed an equivalent selection of games. In that state of affairs, the New York Islanders (80 points in 68 online games, .588) would get the No. 8 seed ahead of the Blue Jackets (81 points in 71 video games, .579)

Enter Kekalainen, who will not go quietly into that nightmare.

“It would be quite challenging (to achieve), which is why I really do not imagine it is likely to transpire,” he explained of jumping immediately into the playoffs. “I’m positive the league will obtain the suitable way, the good way, to keep on and salvage the year.”

He is absolutely sure. But the NHL has supplied the Blue Jackets no claims. Does that make Kekalainen anxious? Not quite. Jarmo sweats considerably less than Chuck Norris.

“If you go straight into the playoffs, I consider it has to be expanded from 16 teams,” he said. “Otherwise you have to minimize it appropriate off and where by do you do that when teams have different schedules … more residence online games? I’m not positive there is a truthful way to slice to 16 groups proper away.”

Translated: Never stick it to Nationwide and Entrance.

Kekalainen by now has introduced a thing of a playoff prepare to the league. He would not share details, but enlargement would seem to be to be section of the equation.

“We’ve currently provided the league 1 (notion), but it’s type of the factor that’s evolving,” he claimed. “You give your 1st thought and you do the job on that and you imagine about it for one more thirty day period and, ‘Well, maybe we need to have thought of that as an alternative.’ We have some thoughts, and obviously we want to be component of it, due to the fact we were appropriate there when perform paused.”

Kekalainen’s bottom line: The Blue Jackets really should not be punished for obtaining attained enough points to make the playoffs. I won’t argue with the guy. (I could be scared to, essentially. During this remain-at-property interval, I have binged on James Bond flicks. Very positive I saw Jarmo in a few of them — and not on 007’s side.)

Of class, any playoff system depends on no matter whether the NHL resumes perform at all. Kekalainen remains hopeful, to the stage of creating eventualities in which COVID-19 screening and possibly even a wonder overcome happens shortly plenty of for the year to resume this summer time.

“I’m indicating this with tongue in cheek and being familiar with I don’t have any scientific history, but who understands? Possibly it is realistic that a month from now or two months from now where by you basically even have crowds,” he said. “This modifications so considerably each and every day that everything is attainable.”

Question the CBJ’s non-scientist all you wish. But it doesn’t just take a health-related skilled to know his optimism is contagious.

