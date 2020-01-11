Jared McCann scores in OT to lead Penguins past Avalanche

Loading...

DENVER – Jared McCann scored overtime at 3:19 and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Colorado Avalanche on Friday-evening with 4-3 for their fourth straight win.

Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust each had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which recovered from blowing a late lead to grab the two points. Matt Murray made 28 saves, Teddy Blueger also scored and Dominik Kahun had three assists.

The avalanche tied the game in with 30.4 seconds in regulation when Matt Calvert tipped a shot from Cale Makar. Both teams had opportunities in the extension before McCann defeated Pavel Francouz from the slot machine for his 12th goal of the season.

Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and an assist and Nathan MacKinnon also scored for Colorado. The avalanche is 3-6-2 in their last 11 games.

Malkin, who received his 640th assist in the game earlier in the game, gave the Penguins a 3-2 lead when he defeated Francouz in the left post at 15:43 of the third period for his 13th goal of the season.

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal in the first period, his 27th of the season. He has six goals and seven assists in the last eight games.

Malkin seemed to tie it later in the first, but the goal was abolished because Rust on Francouz was draped with the puck in front of the fold.

The Penguins even pulled into the second period when Blueger scored right after a penalty in Colorado, but Landeskog’s flip shot from the neutral zone took a strange jump past Murray late in the period.

Pittsburgh even got a rest with his 18th goal 1:14 in the third.

COMMENTS: Francouz ended with 26 saves. … Penguins C Sidney Crosby missed his 27th game with a nuclear muscle injury but is getting closer and closer. … Avalanche RW Joonas Donskoi (concussion protocol) was out. He was wounded on Tuesday by the New York Rangers. … Samuel Girard had two assists in his 200th career game.

NEXT ONE

Penguins: At the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

Avalanche: host of the Dallas Stars on Tuesday evening.