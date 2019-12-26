Jared Leto is closer to 50 than you think – The Reporter

Loading...

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Chris Daughtry, 40; Jared Leto, 48; Ozzie Smith, 65; John Walsh, 74.

Actor Jared Leto (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Happy birthday: think big, but don't overdo it or assume something impossible. Refuse to let your emotions take you in a direction that is not best for you. Think hard and make adjustments based on what will give you the best performance. Time is on your side, so slow down and consider every move you make very carefully. Their numbers are 2, 9, 17, 23, 28, 41, 45.

ARIES (from March 21 to April 19): relax and follow the flow. Do not venture into conversations or paths that lead to a difference of opinion or dispute. Focus on personal growth and positive change. Take care of your health and foster meaningful relationships. 2 stars

TAURUS (from April 20 to May 20): a positive attitude will lead to good ideas and conversations. Focus on the possibilities, spend time with your loved ones and make decisions about what you want to achieve next year. Do not change for someone; do it yourself. 5 stars

GEMINI (from May 21 to June 20): today moderation is favored in all aspects of life. Taking good care of your physical health and well-being will encourage positive changes in your lifestyle as you move forward next year. Establish a routine that promotes fitness, a healthy diet and meditation. 3 star

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Plan for the future, show enthusiasm and be the best you can. Do not make unnecessary changes that are costly or cause physical injury. Stick to a simple way of life that offers more free time with the person you love. 3 star

LEO (from July 23 to August 22): A change in your home can take you by surprise or leave you in a position where you will have to defend yourself. Stay away from any situation you face and focus on earnings, personal improvements and personal growth. 3 star

VIRGO (from August 23 to September 22): you don't have to say anything; In fact, it's better if you don't. Keep your promises, take action, generate positive changes and set personal goals that foster healthier relationships, better routines and reasonable goals. 5 stars

LIBRA (from September 23 to October 22): Talk and act if someone makes you have a hard time. If you let someone take charge and make decisions for you, it will not lead you to happiness. Commitment is necessary for all relationships. It points to equality. 2 stars

SCORPION (from October 23 to November 21): take the road less traveled. Let your curiosity and imagination manifest creatively. Consider what will set you free and bring you joy. It is time to make some decisions that will relieve stress and make the best of you. Put health first. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21): touching the base with someone from your past will encourage you to make a positive change in the way you live and manage your cash, and how to move forward. Consider what you want and make your wishes come true. Romance is encouraged. 3 star

CAPRICORN (from December 22 to January 19): Do not feel that you have to keep up with anyone or assume more than necessary. Take the time to reflect on the conversations you have had in recent days and what you want to share with anyone with whom you speak today. 3 star

AQUARIUS (from January 20 to February 18): a day of pampering, rest, relaxation or downtime is encouraged with someone you love. Problems with driving or in relation to health and well-being could be jeopardized if you do not stay near your home. Romance is encouraged. 3 star

PISCES (February 19 to March 20): Take a look at your personal documents and update anything urgently. Consider making adjustments or helping someone who may also be helpful. It's what you do, not what you say, what counts. 4 stars

Birthday baby: You are frank, positive and motivated. You are sensitive and progressive.

Visit Eugenialast.com or join Eugenia on Twitter / Facebook / LinkedIn.