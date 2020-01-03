Jared Leto appearing as Joker in ‘Birds Of Prey’ arranged by Margot Robbie

Loading...

Birds of prey due out next month on February 07, 2020. Up to now, there has been a lot of speculation as to whether Jared LetoJoker for Suicide Squad would make an appearance. Well now the star actress playing Harley quinn Margot Robbie confirmed that the Thirty seconds until March the singer will not be in Birds of Prey.

The intrigue of the birds of prey centers around Quinn after his breakup from the Joker and the chapter of his life that follows.

Speaking with Variety, Robbie confirmed that Leto’s Joker will not be in the film, not even as a piece of cameo.

Leto's portrayal of the Joker drew mixed reactions from fans and critics in Suicide Squad 2016. However, Robbie's portrayal of Harley Quinn was widely regarded.

After a leak of a few first filming photos, speculation began that Leto would at least make an appearance in Birds of Prey and the fantastic emancipation of One Harley Quinn. Leto even seemed to be teasing an appearance on his Snapchat himself shown below.

Given the nature of the film, a backstory showing the breakup of Harley Quinn and the Joker seems appropriate. It now seems that any scene with them is now deleted.

Warner Brothers directing the film Jaoquin Phoenix Joker would have irritated Leto. Joker has been incredibly successful. It might take a while for Leto to put on the bright green hair and the crazy smile again.

More birds of prey

As the release date for Birds Of Prey draws closer, inspiration for Harley Quinn's costume change has revealed itself with details of the failed relationship between the anti-hero and the Joker.

Birds of Prey and the fantastic emancipation of One Harley Quinn brings back the actress Margot Robbie. She plays the legendary Harley Quinn. If you've seen the movie trailers, you know her costume has been completely redone.

According to Collider, Quinn has many different outfit changes for the next film. Costume designer Erin Benach had a DIY approach to her ideas and drew inspiration from Harley's personality.

"Behind his story there is always something a little offbeat and a little crazy, with the idea that the warning tape can be a place to stay away, and maybe that is a way to warn the world about what it could do, "says Benach." So we sort of got the idea for this bunch of tapes ; warning and tried to reuse it in a suit. "

"We always wanted to create something that looked like what Harley had done herself, so she's kind of a nifty person behind the scenes and she can do stuff herself; you know the shorts she painted and the jacket she wore herself. That's why we did it like this. It's fun and a little crazy like it. "

The other costumes included a blue sequined jacket on the ground, paired with pinstriped pants and white boots, which you can see in the film's first trailer.

"I think it was a combination of allowing me to watch it and then staying away because I really want to create something new but inspired by (the comics)," says Benach about costume designs. "We started with these characters and all their looks and I could see what had been done with the different versions of the comics over the years."

Regarding his character's relationship with the Joker, Robbie says their break-up was not easy. As far as the Joker is concerned, what is it?

"She's trying to own it. It seemed like a real way to deal with a breakup, it's not clean and easy to be a strong woman, "she told Empire. "It's so hard. She is a little more Courtney Love than Debbie Harry this time. She says," I'm single, I don't need him, shit this guy. "But if the Joker sent her a text, "Are you standing?" She would run. She would fall apart. "

If you are not aware, watch the Birds of Prey trailer below!

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGM4uYZzfu0 (/ integrated)

What do you think Jared Leto's Joker doesn't appear in the film? Make it sound below!

