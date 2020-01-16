Compulsory credit: Photo by David Fisher / Shutterstock (10267705au)

We are only two weeks in 2020, and amid more deposition news per second, another eyebrow-illuminating story comes from Trump’s entourage. In a new story in Time, Trump gave senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner a very candid look at the White House. Some (many) may even say too frank (way too frank).

As he walked the West Wing with his interviewer, Kushner stopped creepily during his White House tour to point to a space that used to be an entrance for the president’s study. According to Kushner, the now plastered doorway is where former intern Monica Lewinsky met Bill Clinton.

“This is where Monica used to come in,” Kushner told the time reporter. The publication of Kushner’s tour of the publication also depended on the fact that Kushner seems to enjoy pointing out this particular piece of history to West Wing visitors, which is frankly quite rude given the impact the affair had on Lewinsky’s life.

The relationship between Clinton and the then 21-year-old intern Lewinsky came to light in 1998, creating a national scandal that led to Clinton’s accusation. After the story went online in January 1998, Lewinsky became gossip food, sparking national interest in the details of her life and affair. As she said in her 2015 TED Talk, she was dragged into “scandal brought to you by the digital revolution.” She calls herself “patient zero” for losing your reputation in the internet age.

But Lewinsky has also remained very candid about the impact this has had on her life, and has devoted much of her time speaking out against cyberbullying, making Kushner’s remarks even more disrespectful.

In an interview with Refinery29 as part of her cyber bullying campaign, Lewinsky spoke about the impact of national contempt on her at such a young age. “It affects you both psychologically and energetically,” she said. “When you are the target, it can be hard to see that you can survive this.”

As part of a government that seems to have a special kind of pleasure in embarrassing women with rude words – cc: the President’s repeated use of ‘nasty’ to describe Meghan Markle and Hillary Clinton – and bullying others, we would probably should not have been surprised Kushner likes to humiliate a brave woman like Lewinsky.

