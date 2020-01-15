Jared Kushner talks about the First Step Act at the Joseph Project in Milwaukee

CLOSE Buy photo

Jared Kushner, third from left, senior adviser and son-in-law to President Donald Trump, joins US Senator Ron Johnson, Pastor Jerome Smith of Greater Praise Church of God In Christ and Assistant Assistant to President Ja’Ron Smith, far right as they discuss the Joseph Project, an employment initiative to connect workers in downtown Milwaukee with jobs, at a church roundtable on Tuesday. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

One by one, they told their stories, get out of prison and find new lives and new jobs thanks to the Joseph project.

The program supported by US Senator Ron Johnson connects residents of downtown Milwaukee with jobs in the area. It has been a lifeline, especially for those who were previously incarcerated.

“Without this program, I might have died by now,” said John Hapkowskyj, who has served eight years in federal prison and now works at Denali Ingredients in New Berlin.

Jared Kushner, senior advisor and son-in-law to President Donald Trump, listened to Hapkowskyj and others tell their stories.

“All of your stories are incredible,” Kushner told those who gathered at the Greater Louange Church of God In Christ in Milwaukee. “Thanks for pushing. Thanks for fighting. “

Kushner’s visit coincided with a Trump campaign rally in downtown Milwaukee on Tuesday. Kushner discussed the First Step Act, a bipartisan prison and a sentencing reform bill that Trump signed in December 2018.

Kushner praised the president’s role by putting “politics aside to help people”.

“When you’re in the criminal justice system, you don’t have a lot of people who are your lobbyists who are your advocates,” said Kushner.

Kushner said he told the president that while criminal justice reform was not at the heart of his campaign, he was committed to “fighting for the forgotten men and women of this country”.

“It was a very personal problem for me. I had a family member who was in prison,” said Kushner, referring to the federal sentence served by his father, Charles.

Later, Kushner said, “What is the purpose of our prisons? Is it to lock people up, is it to punish people, is it to help people rehabilitate?”

Ultimately, he said, most detainees will eventually be released and will need skills as they are reintroduced into society.

Johnson said that over the years, 670 people have graduated from the Joseph Project program and 446 have found jobs.

“Of these, 31% are still in this first job,” he said.

“The Joseph Project came and found me at the Reformhouse,” said Leneal Harris. “I was at a low point.”

Now he has a job and a future.

“It really saved my life,” said Harris.

Ja’Ron Smith, the president’s special assistant to home affairs, was impressed with what he saw at the Joseph Project.

“It is very necessary in partnership with the adoption of the law on the first stage or any type of reform that gives people a second chance,” he said. “It is important to have local leadership like this.”

