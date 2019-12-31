Jared Dudley helped Sway Kevin Durant get the nets over the Knicks

Loading...

Kevin Durant, who went to New York as a free agency, was not a big surprise, even though the arena where he plays his basketball caught some people off guard. Durant, who left the Golden State Warriors last summer, is said to have an eye on joining the Knicks. Instead, he and Kyrie Irving teamed up in Brooklyn and gave the Nets the star power they'd longed for.

Countless factors go into making these kinds of important life choices, and Durant is his own person. It is therefore not for everyone to speculate as to what was or was not ultimately taken into account when selecting the networks. Nonetheless, Jared Dudley believes that he is able to talk about it because, as he claims, he ultimately gave Durant advice that took him to Brooklyn.

Dudley sat down with The Athletic's Bill Oram and explained that he was making sure that Durant knew that joining the Knicks meant going to their Westchester practice facility, which is a good drive north of the city. Playing for the nets, however, meant that he had to stay in Brooklyn, the team's establishment in Industry City.

"I would get rid of this practice facility in Westchester," said Dudley when asked about the Knicks. “Nobody wants to live there, nobody wants to commute there. You have to get as close to the city as possible. That's why Brooklyn brought Kevin Durant. I told DeAndre Jordan who said Kevin Durant: The practice facility is two minutes from (Barclays Center). They didn't even know that. I lived in the city. It took me 12 minutes to get to the practice facility. That is a huge bonus. "

Dudley is 100 percent correct. If a player wants to live in one of the five boroughs – if you are an NBA player who lives on Staten Island, please contact him – it does not take too long for him to come up with the networks one player lives in Brooklyn or in Lower Manhattan. To get to the Knicks facility, you have to go to Tarrytown, a nice place that, if you're lucky, is about a 40-minute drive away and is on the Upper East Side. If you want to live in New York and I don't know why you would sign for a team unless you were (at least) getting on well with life in your city if you set out to set up the Knicks rightly is an annoyance.

There's probably a lot going on in Durant's decision here, too, but it makes a lot of sense why this would be a big selling point for him.

