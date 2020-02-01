Japanese warship moves to the Middle East to protect tankers

TOKYO – A Japanese warship set sail for the Middle East on Sunday to ensure the safety of the country’s oil tankers in waters where tensions between the US and Iran are high.

The destroyer Takanami with around 200 sailors left Japan’s most important naval base in Yokosuka, near Tokyo. The main task is primarily to gather information in the Gulf of Oman and the nearby waters.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called the waters “a lifeline that supports the lives of the Japanese people.” Thousands of Japanese ships sail the route every year and transport 90% of the country’s oil reserves, he said.

“Your mission of gathering information is a very important mission that directly influences people’s lives,” Abe told the troops during a broadcast ceremony on television in Yokosuka.

Sending warships to areas of military tension is a very sensitive issue in Japan because the pacifist constitution after the Second World War strictly limits the use of force by the army to self-defense. Abe has gradually expanded Japan’s military role since it took office at the end of 2012.

According to the plan, the destroyer and about 200 maritime self-defense troops will participate in a pair of P-3C reconnaissance aircraft operating in the same area from a base in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa.

The Abe government is expected to authorize troops to protect Japanese commercial ships in the event of danger, a plan faced with opposition from pacifist groups.

Despite being an American ally, Japanese troops are not part of a US-led coalition that protects waterways in the Middle East because Tokyo wants to maintain neutrality in a token of attention for Iran.

Japan, which has friendly ties with Iran, wants to be a mediator between Washington and Tehran and play a greater role in restoring regional stability.

In June a Japanese-driven tanker was attacked in the Gulf of Oman. Washington said Iran was responsible and urged Japan to join the US-led military initiative.

___

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press