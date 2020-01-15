Japanese pitcher Yamaguchi excited to fulfill MLB dream with Blue Jays | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Yamaguchi, a 32-year-old right-handed pitcher, will make his MLB debut this year after 14 seasons in the Japanese league.

He agreed to a two-year contract at the end of last month, US $ 6.35 million with the Blue Jays after being posted by his Japanese team the Yomiuri Giants this season, making him available to all MLB clubs.

Yamaguchi seemed excited and at ease in his new No. 1 Toronto uniform on Wednesday and opened his press conference by presenting himself to reporters before transferring translation assignments to the peaceful blue scout Hideaki Sato of Blue Jays.

“Hello, Bonjour, Konnichi Wa, nice to meet you,” Yamaguchi said with a smile.

Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said he was attracted to Yamaguchi’s long resume in Nippon Professional Baseball, where the pitcher started his career as an 18-year-old in 2006 with Yokohama.

Yamaguchi went 15-4 with a 2.91 earned-run average last season, walked 60 times and struckout 188 in 170 innings with Yomiuri.

“All the work that our professional scouting department did … pointed to its elitist competitive position,” Atkins said. “We kept hearing that from his colleagues, from his coaches, from his teammates and it resonated with us, so that gives us a lot of confidence.”

Atkins said Yamaguchi, who has experience as a starter and reliever, will compete for a rotation spot during spring training, giving him the chance to become a member of Hyun-jin Ryu, Chase Anderson, and Tanner Roark – all new to the team this year too.

Yamaguchi said he wants to achieve a starting role. But he knows that a place in the bullpen is a possibility.

“Sometimes you have to be flexible,” he said. “And when that happens, I’m ready for that.”

Yamaguchi holds a 64-58 career record and a 3.35 ERA over his 427 total appearances for Yokohama, DeNA and Yomiuri. He started his career as a reliever, moved to the closer role with high leverage and then switched permanently to rotation in 2014.

“For me, when I made the switch to become a starter, it was when I lost the job as a poet, so it was a bit like getting a new start to rebuild my career to be successful ,” he said. “And I worked very hard, so I could, and I think that was why I was successful as a starter.”

Yamaguchi becomes the sixth Japanese-born player to play for the Blue Jays and the fourth pitcher to do this, along with Mike Nakamura (2004), Tomo Ohka (2007) and Ryota Igarashi (2012).

Commenting on the cold weather in Toronto – it was a relatively mild, 4 degrees Celsius January day – Yamaguchi said he was looking forward to starting his MLB career in Canada.

“I think what makes it so special is … the Blue Jays are the only team playing in Canada, not on the American side, I think it’s so much different than other teams,” Yamaguchi said. “And I’m really honored to play for this team that plays in the country of Canada.”

Yamaguchi said that he had not yet spoken to other Japanese players who had made the switch to North America, but that he did not see much of a difference – at least when it comes to the basic principles of the game.

“In Japanese we say” yakyu “, in English it is a baseball. It’s the same sport, but it’s a little different, “he said.” And Major League Baseball is the number 1 in the world. So for me to play for Blue Jays and play the highest level of baseball in the world, I think it’s means a lot.

“And I want to help the Blue Jays in every way possible to win the championship.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 15, 2020.

Melissa Couto, The Canadian Press