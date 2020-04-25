Japanese Orphans Create Band and Conquer The World in a Wacky Trailer FOR THE LITTLE ZOMBIES – GeekTyrant

“We are zombies. We are dead. We are dying. But we are alive. I don’t know which … So we could do what we want as well. “

We have a wacky and wild trailer here for a Japanese movie titled We are Small Zombies. The film is being distributed by Oscilloscope Labs and is a dark comedy about four orphaned children whose parents all died who come together to form a rock band. They do well in the end.

This is a very lively film with a kind of experimental insanity. Explained, “Tragedy, comedy, music, social criticism and teen angst are covered in this extraterrestrial cinematic tsunami.” Here is the summary:

When four young orphans – Hikari, Ikuko, Ishi, and Takemura – first meet, their parents’ tears are turning into dust, like a fine Parmesan on top of a spaghetti Bolognese plate, but still no one can losing a tear. They’re like zombies; no emotion. With no family, no future, no dreams, and no way to go, the young teens decide that the first level of new life involves a gaming console, an old electric table, and a charred wok from their old homes this. enough to start a band — and then enfranchise the world.

The film was directed by the first-time filmmaker Makoto Nagahisa and it stars Keita Ninomiya, Satoshi Mizuno, Mondo Okumura, and Sena Nakajima. The film will be released later this year.