Japanese connection places Damian on the fast track to success

Despite the influence abroad, the Melbourne Cup winning hold was $ 27.7 million, up from $ 2.5 million on Everest, so it will be interesting to see where So is Everest when promotional dollars, in the 'hundreds of thousands' according to Racing NSW Supremo Peter V & # 39; landys, withered.

Of course, Frankie Dettori, the Longines jockey of the year, once again distinguished himself with a memorable comeback from the Cup. Dettori is the special guest of the Magic Millions next month, where owner Gerry Harvey hopes that Alligator Blood, raised by him, will be a major player.

Alligator Blood is circulating today on the Vo Rogue plate at Eagle Farm and seeks to build on its five successes in six attempts. Alligator Blood, granted by David Van Dyke, was sold to the Magic Millions for $ 55,000.

As for racing enthusiasts, the next Magic Millions day on the Gold Coast will be comparable to that of Japan, but hardly matches the comfort equivalent.

Going through a boom period for horses, Japanese racing remains a spectator sport. About 1,000 people slept near the entrance to last Sunday’s Nakayama meeting, which had gathered 5,000 by the time staff arrived to open the doors. Most meetings in Japan have an entry fee of $ 2.70 (A) plus free race books. Alas, the free entry didn't do much for Randwick last Saturday.

Lane has already been successful in Japan and is another example of how Western Australia is the foundation of great jockeys. Queensland produced George Moore, Neville Sellwood and Mick Dittman but is now considered the last hurray for South African veterans, with Robbie Fradd, 55, the latest example.

If Lane continues – and a great season doesn't make a champion – he will join Damien Oliver and John Miller in the elite group.

Maybe Lane, 21 at the time, couldn't have a toe in Hong Kong, but he is dominated by Zac Purton and Joao Moreira.

Lane is the son of jockey turned trainer Michael, whom he describes as "a hard ass from the old school of the country". Five minutes after Lys Gracieux triumphed last Sunday over Damian, Michael had a winner at Bunbury.

History will judge Willie Pike as one of the best in the West, but is rather considered a hero of the hometown, downsizing applied to the mighty Winx.

However, the mare was given international status by the astute Robin Oakley, written in the Spectator. Referring to Winx (Allen and Unwin) of Andrew Rule, he pointed out that "when it ended in April with a victory in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick, it was the 33rd appearance of Winx including 25 groups 1, an Australian statistic to even compete with Don Bradman has a batting average of 99.94. If you sum up the achievements of its three contemporaries of the lawn – Frankel, the French mare Treve, (who like Enable has won the Prix de l'Arc Triomphe twice) and Enable – Winx has won more races than the three combined & # 39; & # 39 ;.

