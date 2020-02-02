Japan urges citizens not to travel to China due to the virus paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Abe also said the designation of the new virus as a special infectious disease will come into effect Saturday, a week earlier than planned. The designation allows health officials to order hospital admission of patients and to take other measures and follows the World Health Organization’s statement about the disease as a state of emergency.

China has reported thousands of infections and more than 200 deaths from the coronavirus since its discovery in December. The 14 cases of Japan included two personal transmissions, a guide and driver who accompanied Chinese tourists from Wuhan.

Transport Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said his ministry has instructed the tour bus company that employed the two patients to have all of their employees undergo medical checks.

Japan has evacuated hundreds of civilians from Wuhan this week. A third chartered flight brought 150 people back from Wuhan on Friday, after evacuating 416 on two previous flights. Yoshihide Suga, secretary of the cabinet, said the government is preparing for a new flight to pick up another 140 Japanese people who want to evacuate from the Wuhan area.

Twenty-five of the third group of evacuated were admitted to hospital on Friday for fever, cough, or other symptoms, while the remaining 125 without symptoms were taken to government institutions for a two-week quarantine, pending their virus test results, the ministry said of public health. .

Two of the evacuated people who returned on Thursday tested positive for the new virus, both asymptomatic cases. With the addition, Japan now has 16 confirmed cases.

Associated Press writer Foster Klug has contributed to this report.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press