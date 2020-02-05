Japan places cruise ship in quarantine as the number of new viruses grows

TOKYO – Large white sheets that cover them from head to toe, people infected with a new virus were led Wednesday by a gloved and masked officer of a Japanese cruise ship, while the rest of the 3,700 people on board underwent a two-week quarantine in their cabins. In Hong Kong, more than 3,600 people would be screened on another cruise ship after being banned by Taiwan, amid growing concerns about the spread of an outbreak.

The ships are engaged in a global emergency that seems to be getting worse every day. The poorly understood coronavirus has killed nearly 500 people, mostly on mainland China, but it also has panic and anger spread throughout the world as the cases grow.

While thousands of hospital workers went on strike in Hong Kong to close the Chinese mainland border completely, the city announced that all people entering the mainland, including Hong Kong residents, should be quarantined for 14 days. Meanwhile, the organizers of the Tokyo Olympics said they are increasingly worried about the disruption caused by the virus before the games, which start within six months.

The Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, asked for $ 675 million to help countries tackle the expected spread of the virus. He acknowledged that the sum is a lot, but told a newsletter that “it is much less than the bill that we will be faced with if we do not invest in readiness now.”

Tedros said in the last 24 hours that the American health institute has seen the biggest leap in cases since the onset of the epidemic.

China has strongly defended its epidemic control measures and has called on other countries not to go overboard in their responses. Countries “can assess the epidemic situation in an objective, fair, calm and rational manner, respect authoritative and professional recommendations from the WHO, understand and support China’s epidemic control efforts,” said Hua Chenying Foreign Ministry spokeswoman on an online news conference on Wednesday. “Anxiety is worse than any virus.”

To reduce the risk of exposure for health workers, Beijing is trying to develop a robot to conduct throat tests. Separately, Shanghai announced that all schools would postpone the reopening until at least the end of February, rather than the middle of the month as originally planned. The exact date depends on how the outbreak develops.

As examples of anti-Asian discrimination, the Secretary-General of the United States, Antonio Guterres, accepts “international solidarity” and support for China and other countries hurt by the virus. He insisted on an end to all stigmatization of innocent people.

In the port city of Yokohama, just outside of Tokyo, health workers, some in protective white jumpsuits, transferred 10 patients from the Diamond Princess cruise ship to a Japanese coast guard boat next door. The 10, covered with sheets to protect their identity from cameras, were taken to a dock and ambulances on their way to hospitals for isolation treatment.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said that all people aboard under Japanese law remain in quarantine for up to 14 days. The ship had 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew members. There were 273 people awaiting symptoms who had symptoms or were in contact with a man who was diagnosed with the virus after leaving the ship in Hong Kong.

Paul and Jacqui Fidrmuc from the Australian city of Cairns told Australia’s Nine Network that they are grateful that they have a balcony in the cabin where they are locked up.

“We are here for a long distance. I think it will of course be tested a little. But I don’t know. What do we do? We couldn’t jump out of the boat; that’s a bit cold,” said Jacqui Fidrmuc.

David Abel, another Australian, told the network that he had not eaten since the previous night. “I am diabetic and I am dependent on insulin. If I do not receive food quickly, I am in a diabetic coma, but it will be too late.”

The passengers of the Hong Kong ship were screened after the virus was diagnosed with three passengers on an earlier voyage. The besieged leader of the area, Carrie Lam, also announced that two terminals – including the one where the cruise ship is currently being quarantined – will be closed.

Also in Hong Kong, hospital staff noticed that they completely closed the border with the Chinese mainland to ward off the virus. Hospitals said they had to stop some services due to the absence of employees.

Lam criticized the strike and said the government was making every effort to limit the flow of people across the border. Almost all land and sea connections are closed, but the striking workers want to close the border completely.

“Let’s put the interests of patients and the entire public health system above all other things,” she said.

The latest figures on mainland China showed an increase of 65 deaths from the previous day, all new deaths from Wuhan. The number of new cases rose to 24,324, an increase of 3,887 compared to the previous day. At least 230 cases have been confirmed outside mainland China, including two fatalities, one in Hong Kong and another in the Philippines.

The total of Japan rose to 34 cases due to infections on the cruise ship. South Korea and Thailand reported recent cases among people who had not yet been to China, and were concerned about how easily the virus would spread to other places.

To treat the thousands of patients in the severely affected central region, China built a new hospital in just a few days and rebuilt a gymnasium, exhibition space, and cultural center.

Patients were moved to a 1,000-bed hospital with prefabricated wards and isolation rooms in Wuhan. A hospital with 1500 beds, also specially built for virus patients, will open on Thursday. The hospitals made from converted public spaces to treat patients with mild symptoms have a total of 3,400 beds, the simple baby beds placed in tight rows in hollow rooms with no intermediate barriers.

A man, Fang Bin, said he saw departments so busy during a visit to the No. 5 hospital on Saturday that some patients were forced to sit on the floor.

With the epicenter of the outbreak, Wuhan, cut off by rail, air and road to control the virus, the United States and other countries organized more evacuation flights for their citizens still in the central Chinese city. Two of the last planes returned to Russia and New Zealand on Wednesday, placing the returnees in quarantine for the maximum incubation period of the virus.

Dr. David Heymann, who led the World Health Organization’s response to the SARS outbreak, said it is too early to say when the new corona virus will peak, but it is still increasing.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries outside China to share more data on infections, and said detailed information was only provided in 38% of cases. “Without better data, it is very difficult for us to assess how the outbreak is developing or what impact it could have and to ensure that we make the most appropriate recommendations.”

Associated Press writers Edie Lederer at the United Nations, Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia, Alice Fung in Hong Kong, Ken Moritsugu in Beijing, Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea and Nick Perry in Wellington, New Zealand contributed to this report.